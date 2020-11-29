TCU tramples winless Kansas

Max Duggan recorded touchdowns on all three of his completed passes and scored on a 58-yard run Saturday as TCU throttled Kansas 59-23 at Lawrence, Kan.

The Horned Frogs (4-4, 4-4 Big 12) were content to pound the football, rushing for a whopping 337 yards and an 8.2-yard average per carry. Freshman running back Zach Evans responded to his first start by gaining 100 yards on 12 carries. Another freshman, Darwin Barlow, added 83 yards and a TD on eight carries.

TCU also scored two defensive touchdowns and returned a punt for a score.

Duggan, who finished 3-for-11, led the Horned Frogs to scores on their first three possessions, connecting with a pair of tight ends, Pro Wells and Carter Ware, for wide-open touchdowns of 46 and 26 yards, respectively.

Wells scored again on a 24-yard strike in the second quarter.

The rout was on when Derius Davis scored on a punt return for the second time this season, a 37-yarder that gave the Frogs a 24-0 bulge with 3:49 left in the first quarter.

At that point, Kansas (0-8, 0-7) had not yet recorded a first down and was doomed to a 12th consecutive defeat. The Jayhawks remain in jeopardy of absorbing the third winless season in their history.

Third-string quarterback Miles Kendrick played the entire second half for Kansas. He passed for two touchdowns but also threw a pick-six that TCU’s C.J. Ceasar II returned 30 yards and lost a fumble that Dee Winters returned 2 yards for a TD.

Kendrick finished 11 of 18 for 166 yards. Freshman Amauri Peck-Hickson led the Kansas rushers with 100 yards on 22 attempts in his first start.

The Horned Frogs’ first-quarter breakaway came amid three three-and-outs by Kansas, which recorded its first two first downs off holding and interference calls against TCU. The Frogs eventually built a 38-12 halftime lead.

Freshman Jalon Daniels fired his first touchdown in six starts for Kansas, a 48-yard bomb to Kwamie Lassiter II with 1:22 left in the first quarter.

Two errant snaps left the Jayhawks with minus-47 yards on the ground after one quarter. They managed 268 total yards for the game.

--Field Level Media