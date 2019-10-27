Kansas boots last-second field goal to take down Texas Tech

Kicker Liam Jones booted a 32-yard field goal as time expired Saturday as Kansas halted an eight-game Big 12 losing streak by nipping Texas Tech 37-34 at Lawrence, Kan.

Oct 26, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders tight end Travis Koontz (15) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Corione Harris (2) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jones attempted a 40-yarder just seconds earlier, which the Red Raiders blocked. However, Texas Tech’s Douglas Coleman picked up the ball, then mistakenly lateraled to no one and the Jayhawks’ Kevin Feder recovered. That set up Jones’ game-winner.

Much of the Jayhawks’ offense centered on long pass completions by senior quarterback Carter Stanley, who went 26 of 37 for 415 yards, with three touchdowns after throwing an interception on his first attempt.

Wide receiver Stephon Robinson slipped free for 186 yards on six catches, with two touchdowns. Andrew Parchment added a 70-yard score among seven grabs for 109 yards.

Running back Pooka Williams added 69 yards on 21 carries. The win ended a string of 12 straight defeats against Texas Tech (3-5, 1-4 Big 12), which lost at Kansas (3-5, 1-4) for the first time in 11 appearances. The Big 12 victory was the first for Les Miles as the Jayhawks’ first-year coach.

Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey passed for 271 yards and three touchdowns, going 23 of 34. The Red Raiders generated 483 yards, but went three-and-out on their last two possessions. Four Texas Tech rushers combined for 212 yards. Duffey distributed passes to 11 receivers.

Texas Tech blended its run and pass games for 253 first-half yards, soaring to a 17-0 lead with scores on three straight possessions.

SaRodorick Thompson and McLane Mannix provided touchdowns on a 1-yard rush and 9-yard reception, respectively.

Connections of 53 and 48 yards from Stanley to Robinson energized a previously listless Kansas offense in the last five minutes and cut the lead to 17-14 at halftime.

The second bomb to Robinson produced a touchdown after the first strike put the Jayhawks at the Texas Tech 1. The last eight plays Kansas executed in the second quarter generated all but 76 of its 207 first-half yards.

—Field Level Media