Preview: Baylor at Kansas

Either winless Baylor or host Kansas will pick up its first Big 12 Conference victory on Saturday. “This is a big game for both of us,” Kansas coach David Beaty said Tuesday. “Somebody’s going to come out of here with the first Big 12 win and move yourself into position to be able to attack the rest of the season. It’s a huge game for us.”

Freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer will make his first start for Baylor as injuries continue to pile up for the Bears. Pooh Stricklin (23 catches, 299 yards) joins injured receivers Chris Platt (16 catches, 401 yards, five touchdowns in four games) and R.J. Sneed (five catches, 53 yards in seven games) on the sideline while several more offensive players - including leading rusher John Lovett - are questionable for Saturday’s game. Sophomore Carter Stanley has taken over the starting job for Kansas, leading the Jayhawks 482 yards of offense last week against Kansas State after they gained 21 yards the week before. Baylor has won seven straight against Kansas by an average 38.3 points.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports Net. LINE: Baylor -7.5

ABOUT BAYLOR (0-8, 0-5 Big 12): Brewer (28-of-47 for 331 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) has come off the bench the past two weeks to replace sophomore Zach Smith (1,458 yards, eight touchdowns, seven interceptions), who hurt his shoulder last week. Lovett leads the Bears in rushing with 405 yards and five touchdowns while Denzel Mims has a team-high 38 catches for 727 yards and seven touchdowns. A foot injury will keep leading tackler Clay Johnston (54 tackles, nine tackles for loss) out Saturday and possibly for the year.

ABOUT KANSAS (1-7, 0-5): Stanley went 23-of-48 for 418 yards, an interception and a touchdown to leading receiver Steven Sims (32 catches, 637 yards, four touchdowns) in his first start of the year. Khalil Herbert leads Kansas on the ground with 544 yards and four touchdowns, but the Jayhawks have been held to 101 total rushing yards in their past three games. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (44 tackles, seven tackles for loss) has been cleared to play after leaving the Kansas State game in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Baylor hasn’t won a regular-season game since a 49-7 home win against Kansas on Oct. 15, 2016.

2. Baylor CB Blake Lynch (18 tackles, six pass breakups) moved to receiver last week (two catches, 51 yards) and his position for Saturday will be determined by where the Bears need him most.

3. Kansas will wear military-themed uniforms Saturday inspired by the state’s history as a free state during the Civil War and the “Jay-Hawkers” volunteer cavalry.

PREDICTION: Baylor 31, Kansas 30