Freshman QB leads Baylor to season’s first win

Quarterback Charlie Brewer, one of several freshmen to play Saturday for Baylor, passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns as the previously winless Bears crushed Kansas 38-9 in Lawrence, Kan.

The victory snapped a string of 14 consecutive regular-season defeats for Baylor (1-8, 1-5 Big 12) and was the first win for Matt Rhule, the Bears’ first-year coach.

Kansas (1-8, 0-6) remained winless in the Big 12 and against Bowl Subdivision opponents.

Brewer, who finished 23 of 29 with no interceptions, drove the Bears 54 yards for a third-quarter touchdown as junior running back Terence Williams crashed in from the 1-yard line on a fourth-down carry with 2:51 remaining.

The score extended Baylor’s lead to 28-9 and ended any mystery to the outcome. The Jayhawks settled for field goals for all of their scores, including a career-long 43-yarder by Gabriel Rui to cap their first drive of the second half. That enabled Kansas to crawl within 12 points, but was also its last score.

Brewer drew his first career start after passing for 331 career yards and one touchdown, most of it coming a week earlier when he replaced Zach Smith in a 38-7 loss at Texas. Denzel Mims led the Baylor receivers with 122 yards on five catches.

Kansas used Carter Stanley again at quarterback, but the sophomore passed for only 155 yards, going 17 of 33 after throwing for 418 yards in his first start a week earlier against Kansas State. He was replaced in the fourth quarter by Peyton Bender, who started the Jayhawks’ first seven games.

The Jayhawks gained just 289 yards, while Baylor, which lost its last six regular-season games a year ago before winning the Cactus Bowl, managed 455.

Third-year Kansas coach David Beaty fell to 1-29 against FBS opponents.

After a scoreless first quarter, Kansas managed a 3-0 lead for the second straight week on a 38-yard field goal by Rui.

Baylor then responded with touchdown drives of 75, 74 and 66 yards -- averaging 12.6 yards per play -- in grabbing a 21-6 lead.

After resorting mostly to rushing plays in the first quarter, Brewer was allowed to throw the ball, completing 13 of 17 first-half passes for 233 yards. He also caught a 20-yard pass from wide receiver Jared Atkinson on a flea-flicker.

The Jayhawks drove into Baylor territory three times in the half, but settled for field-goal attempts each time. Rui also connected from 40 yards, but missed from 48 on Kansas’ first possession.