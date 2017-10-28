Preview: Kansas State at Kansas

Kansas State and Kansas meet in the latest edition of their lopsided rivalry on Saturday, when the Wildcats visit the Jayhawks in Big 12 action. Kansas State has won 21 of the last 25 meetings, while Kansas is suffering through another disappointing season.

The Wildcats are enduring an uncharacteristically poor campaign themselves, as their streak of seven straight bowl appearances is in jeopardy following three consecutive defeats. In fairness, the losses came on the road against Texas and at home versus top-10 opponents in TCU and Oklahoma, but coach Bill Snyder - who notched his 200th career win against Kansas last season - is not making any excuses. “We’ve lost far too many games,” Snyder told reporters. “I tell them I’m tired of having to come to the locker room under such circumstances.” Kansas has lost six straight since Week 1 and has been outscored 88-0 in its last two games.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FS1. LINE: Kansas State -23.5

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (3-4, 1-3 Big 12): The Wildcats led by 14 points early against the powerful Sooners and were tied with less than 10 seconds remaining in the contest before Oklahoma scored the decisive touchdown. Alex Delton, making his second career start, was a crisp 12-of-14 for 144 yards and a touchdown while adding three more scores - and 142 yards - on the ground. Alex Barnes gained 108 yards on six carries, including a 75-yard TD on the second play of the game, but Kansas State could not overcome its defense, which allowed 619 total yards.

ABOUT KANSAS (1-6, 0-4): The Jayhawks suffered their 44th straight road loss Saturday with a 43-0 setback at TCU in which they managed a staggering 21 total yards of offense. They were outgained 305-3 by the Horned Frogs in the first half and continue to struggle in every facet of the game. During their six-game losing streak, the Jayhawks have given up 45, 42, 56, 65, 45 and 43 points, and their best offensive player - running back Khalil Herbert - gained only eight yards on six carries against TCU.

EXTRA POINTS

1. In the last two games, Kansas QB Peyton Bender has gone 15-of-35 for 56 yards, with his longest completion going for 13 yards.

2. Barnes had 10 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown against Kansas last season in a 34-19 triumph.

3. Every game remaining on Kansas State’s schedule is either a road contest or a home date against a top-25 opponent.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 31, Kansas 13