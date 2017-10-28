Third-string QB helps K-State beat Kansas

Kansas State finished with its third-string quarterback because of injuries, but the Wildcats still topped Kansas 30-20 behind 128 rushing yards from running back Alex Barnes on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.

Redshirt freshman Skylar Thompson entered at quarterback after Alex Delton suffered a second-quarter injury. Delton had started his third straight game in place of injured regular Jesse Ertz.

Thompson and the Wildcats converted two short fields for second-half touchdowns.

A sack and strip by linebacker Jayd Kirby on the first play of the second half gave Kansas State possession at the Kansas 18. Also, a short punt after the Jayhawks were pinned on their 1 enabled the Wildcats to start another drive from the Kansas 26.

Each scoring march took three plays and were capped by touchdown runs of 3 and 9 yards by Barnes, a sophomore who carried 23 times.

Thompson completed 4 of 6 passes for 40 yards and ran for 39 yards.

Carter Stanley, drawing his first start of the season for Kansas, passed for 418 yards, going 23 of 43. Steven Sims grabbed nine receptions for 233 yards, the third-most yardage in a game by a Kansas receiver.

A 60-yard bomb to Sims drew Kansas within 27-20 with 6:51 left.

The Wildcats later took over at the Kansas 45 following a three-and-out from their defense. A 25-yard punt by the Jayhawks, who were overmatched the entire day on special teams, allowed Kansas State to run off almost three minutes before Matthew McCrane booted a 41-yard field goal with 1:21 remaining for the final margin.

The victory was the ninth straight in the series for the Wildcats (4-4, 2-3 Big 12). Kansas (1-7, 0-5) lost its seventh straight game.

Kansas drew first blood during a competitive first half, marching 73 yards on its first possession to set up a 28-yard field goal by Gabriel Rui. The 3-0 lead was short-lived. Kansas State kick returner D.J. Reed sailed 99 yards for a touchdown on the kickoff for the only touchdown of the first half.

The Wildcats led 10-6 at the break.