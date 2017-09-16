FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2017

Ohio blasts Kansas behind Ouellette, Cope

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A.J. Ouellette rushed for 102 yards on 10 carries and Brendan Cope amassed 104 receiving yards to lead Ohio to a 42-30 victory over Kansas in a nonconference game at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio.

Kansas (1-2) has lost 42 consecutive games on the road. The longest NCAA losing streak on the road belongs to Western Colorado State, which lost 44 between 1926-36.

The Jayhawks’ last road victory was in 2009 at UTEP.

Ohio (2-1) never trailed after taking an 11-0 lead going into the second quarter. The Bobcats turned a 25-14 halftime lead into a 39-14 advantage heading into the fourth quarter thanks to Ouellette’s 8-yard touchdown run and quarterback Nathan Rourke’s second touchdown pass of the game, a 9-yard strike to Andrew Meyer.

Ouelette’s rushing total marked the first 100-yard rushing game for Ohio this season. Khalil Herbert led Kansas with 137 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns, including one when time expired.

Rourke, who also rushed for a touchdown, completed 11 of 16 for 152 yards. Backup quarterback Quinton Maxwell, who started Ohio’s first two games, completed 5 of 6 passes for 102 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Cope caught five passes, including a 58-yarder, while Meyer had five catches for 86 yards.

Kansas cut the lead to 39-21 with 11:47 left in the fourth quarter on Peyton Bender’s second touchdown pass of the game. It was a 1-yard fade pass to Jeremiah Booker.

Bender, a transfer who once played at Washington State, completed 30 of 47 passes for 343 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Bender was sacked five times, including a near safety in the fourth quarter in which he barely remained in front of the goal line. He eventually engineered a drive on that possession that resulted in a 34-yard field goal by Gabe Rui that trimmed the lead to 39-24 with 5:35 left.

Ohio answered with a drive that resulted with a 46-yard field goal by Louie Zervos with 2:13 remaining.

