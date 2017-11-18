No. 4 Oklahoma breezes past Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Heisman Trophy hopeful Baker Mayfield passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns Saturday while battling breezy conditions as No. 4 Oklahoma toppled Kansas 41-3 in Memorial Stadium.

Mayfield had difficulty getting his team moving as the Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12), who came in with a nation-best 388.8 yards-passing average, led by just four points midway through the second quarter.

The passing output was a season-low for Mayfield, who had been limited to fewer than 300 yards just two other times this season. He complete 20 of 30 passes.

The inspired Kansas defense, however, received no support from its offense, which was limited to 155 yards. Quarterback Carter Stanley passed for just 123 yards, and the Jayhawks added just 32 yards on the ground.

The road victory was the 16th in a row for the Sooners, the nation’s longest active streak.

The Sooners outscored the Jayhawks 20-0 in the second half, but their string of eight consecutive games with 500 yards of offense was halted.

Oklahoma started slowly, needing a fourth-down conversion for its only first-quarter score. Mayfield improvised on the play, averting three Kansas defenders in dumping off a pass to Anderson, who raced untouched for a 34-yard touchdown at the 6:40 mark.

The Sooners then went three-and-out three straight times, apparently troubled by the gusting north wind as the Jayhawks closed within 7-3 after getting into the red zone but settling for a 23-yard field goal by Gabriel Rui.

The Jayhawks, however, had a pass go off the hands of wide receiver Evan Fairs, which was intercepted by Oklahoma linebacker Emmanuel Beal. The Sooners scored three plays later on a 3-yard burst by Jordan Smallwood.

Oklahoma’s last touchdown came in the final minute after taking over at the Kansas 16. A roughing-the-passer penalty and holding call, both on Jayhawks cornerback Hasan Defense, assisted in a march that required just three plays and was capped by a 24-yard pass from Mayfield to Marquise Brown.

Mayfield finished the half with only 105 yards passing, going 7 of 13.

NOTES: Oklahoma fans appeared to outnumber Kansas fans in attendance. None of the three previous Big 12 games at Kansas drew 24,000 in attendance to Memorial Stadium, which lists 50,071 as capacity. ... The Sooners extended their win streak in the series to 13. All those wins were by at least 15 points. ... Lincoln Riley tied the wins record for a first-year Oklahoma coach, joining Barry Switzer (1973) and Chuck Fairbanks (1967) with 10 victories. ... Earlier in the week, first-year Kansas chancellor Douglas Girod reiterated his support for athletic director Sheahon Zenger and coach David Beaty, making it probable the Jayhawks will be under the same leadership next season.