Kansas State sinks Iowa State on final play

Skylar Thompson hit Isaiah Zuber in the back of the end zone on the final play of the game to lead Kansas State to a 20-19 victory over Iowa State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family in Manhattan, Kan

Thompson scrambled around as the clock expired before firing the pass to Zuber. The Wildcats (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) closed the season by winning four of their last five games.

Iowa State (7-5, 5-4) dominated the stats page, outgaining K-State 379-264, including a 264-155 advantage through the air. But the Cyclones gave up two scores in the final 6:07 to lose to Kansas State for the 10th straight time.

The Wildcats got within one score when halfback Alex Barnes completed a 3-yard touchdown jump pass to fullback Winston Dimel to make it 19-14. Iowa State ran 4:12 off the clock, and converted a third-and-18 on the drive. But two incompletions after that first down left a little too much time on the clock.

Kansas State started its final drive on its own 13. A pass to Zuber put the ball on the 1-yard line with 11 seconds left. An incompletion left nine seconds on the clock, setting up the final play.

Thompson rolled to his left but couldn’t find anybody open. He moved back to his right before finding Zuber.

Kyle Kempt was 24 of 36 for 264 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones. Allen Lazard was his favorite target, catching six passes for 95 yards.

Thompson, who had four touchdown passes last week in Kansas State’s upset of Oklahoma State, was just 6 of 10 for 70 yards through three quarters, but finished 15 of 21 for 152 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Iowa State scored the first points of the second half on a looping 9-yard pass from Kempt to Marchie Murdoch. It capped an 11-play, 85-yard drive.

After holding K-State on fourth down at the Iowa State 38, the Cyclones went 62 yards on 10 plays to take a 19-7 lead. Kempt hit Hakeem Butler with a 3-yard scoring strike to make it a two-score margin.

Iowa State took the opening kickoff and went 56 yards in 15 plays, but settled for a 36-yard field goal by Garrett Owens. The Cyclones, the least-penalized team in the Big 12, had three penalties on the drive. They finished the first quarter with five penalties for 40 yards.

Follow an exchange of punts, Dominique Heath set up K-State at the Iowa State 31. Thompson capped an eight-play drive with a 3-yard quarterback keeper.

Iowa State had another long drive that ended with an Owens field goal. A nine-play, 55-yard drive stalled on the Kansas State 4-yard line.

The Cyclones outgained the Wildcats 191-53 in total yards, but they still trailed 7-6 at halftime.