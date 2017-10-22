No. 9 Oklahoma overtakes Kansas State on last-second TD

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- With 2:19 left in a tie game and No. 9 Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff chances dangling in the balance, quarterback Baker Mayfield pranced down the sideline with a big grin on his face.

This was the opportunity he was waiting for.

Mayfield led his team 76 yards and Rodney Anderson’s 22-yard run with seven seconds left led the Sooners to a 42-35 victory over Kansas State on a blustery Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

“I‘m very confident in our guys,” Mayfield said after the game. “You gotta love those types of moments. Backs against the wall, nobody wants you to win. You’ve gotta have a bunch of guys who are hungry to go get the job done.”

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said he was “as hot as I get” at halftime with his team trailing 21-10. Apparently it worked because the Sooners (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) dominated the third quarter. They scored 18 points on their first three drives of the second half to erase a 21-10 halftime deficit.

Kansas State (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) managed one first down in the third quarter, and saw the Sooners own the ball for 10:24 of the period to seize momentum.

”That was a great team win, a different game than we’ve had all year,“ Riley said. ”We fell behind early and didn’t play our best on either side of the ball.

“We responded. At halftime our guys had a great look in their eyes. They were determined to come out and play a lot better. The mentality really went to another level.”

It appeared that Oklahoma was in firm control before an intentional grounding call on Baker Mayfield forced the Sooners into punt formation. The snap sailed over the head of punter Austin Seibert and Kansas State recovered at the Oklahoma 13-yard line.

Five plays later, Alex Delton pushed it in from the 1-yard line and the game was tied at 28-28.

Oklahoma wasted no time in retaking the lead. Mayfield connected with Marquise Brown on a 66-yard pass, setting up a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line. Two plays later, Mayfield found Anderson in the flat and he scored from 5 yards out.

Heading into the strong wind, Delton led the Wildcats on a six-play, 75-yard drive to tie it with a 5-yard strike to Isaiah Zuber with 2:25 left.

“Outside of the (first-half) interception Alex played well,” Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said of Delton, a sophomore who started his first career game against TCU last week and was dreadful.

Mayfield finished 32 of 41 for 410 yards and two touchdowns.

”We expected it to be a solid fight,“ Mayfield said. ”When you come into somebody else’s house, against a good team, it’s hard.

“At halftime, we talked about ‘Leave No Doubt.’ We’ve been in that situation before. We had to be the more physical team. We wanted it more. In the second half we turned it around.”

The close loss was no comfort to Snyder.

“I‘m tired of coming into the locker room under these circumstances,” Snyder said. “We are not playing consistent enough. We are not playing complete games.”

Delton was 12 of 14 for 144 yards and a touchdown. He led Kansas State with 161 yards rushing.

Things looked good for the Wildcats early. A week after scoring only six points against TCU, Kansas State put seven on the board 18 seconds into the game. On second-and-10, Alex Barnes raced through a hole in the right side of the offensive line and sped 75 yards virtually untouched to the end zone.

It didn’t take long for Oklahoma to answer. A six-play, 78-yard drive culminated in a 6-yard pass from Mayfield to Dimitri Flowers.

Kansas State then marched down the field, but Zuber fumbled after a catch deep in Oklahoma territory and the Sooners recovered. After a three-and-out, the Wildcats drove 69 yards to go up 14-7 on Delton’s 1-yard run. Delton then put the Wildcats up 21-7 with a nifty 21-yard run down the right sideline, barely staying inbounds before flying over the goal line.

With 10:15 left in the second quarter, the Wildcats already had 282 yards of total offense, including 222 on the ground. They finished the half with 316 yards of total offense (9.6 yards per play) and 256 yards on the ground.

A 46-yard interception return by Oklahoma’s Jordan Thomas put the ball at the Kansas State 10 with 2:27 left in the half, but the Soooners managed only an Austin Seibert 19-yard field goal. The Wildcats led 21-10 at the half after Matthew McCrane’s 59-yard field goal attempt hit the cross bar.

NOTES: Kansas State was trying for its first home win over a top 10 team since defeating No. 4 Texas in 2006. The Wildcats lost to then-No. 6 TCU last week. It’s the 10th time Kansas State has faced top 10 teams back-to-back, but the first time that both games were in Manhattan. ... Oklahoma has won seven straight games in Manhattan, the first six by double digits. The last loss was in 1996.