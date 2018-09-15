No letdown in Lexington as Kentucky crushes Murray State

Kentucky, fresh off ending a 31-game losing streak to Florida, avoided any letdown Saturday when the Wildcats defeated in-state foe Murray State, 48-10, at Kroger Field.

UK (3-0) entered the day as a 40-point favorite, but didn’t erupt until scoring 31 points in the second half for the runaway victory. Murray State falls to 0-3.

Overall, Kentucky amassed 528 yards of offense, with 283 passing and 245 rushing. Quarterback Terry Wilson was 19 of 25 for 163 yards. He was also UK’s leading rusher with 80 yards on 13 carries. Lynn Bowden was Kentucky’s top receiver with 89 yards on eight catches.

Benny Snell, who is in pursuit of UK’s all-time career rushing record, carried 17 times for 75 yards. He is 1,037 yards away with at least nine games to play.

Murray State had 302 yards of offense. QB Drew Anderson was 15 of 32 for 118 yards. Rodney Castille was the Racers’ top rusher with 58 yards.

The blowout afforded coach Mark Stoops the opportunity to empty his bench as two of the four rushing touchdowns were scored by players who had not seen the field the first two games.

Wide receiver Allen Dailey caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Gunnar Hoak and third-string quarterback Danny Clark rushed 2 yards for UK’s final score.

Wilson gave Kentucky a lead it would never surrender with a 42-yard touchdown run with 11:09 left in the first quarter, capping a 91-yard drive. Snell added a 7-yard touchdown run. AJ Rose rushed 3 yards for another score and Zy’Aire Hughes electrified the crowd with a 49-yard TD on a reverse out of the Wildcat formation.

Murray State’s lone touchdown came on a 21-yard run by Preston Rice with 30 seconds left to play.

Kentucky gets set for its biggest game of the season when unbeaten No. 16 Mississippi State comes to Lexington on Sept. 22.

