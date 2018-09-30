No. 17 Kentucky rolls over South Carolina, 24-10

No. 17 Kentucky improved to 5-0 on Saturday night with a 24-10 victory over South Carolina.

That is Kentucky’s best start to open a season since 2007, and it’s 3-0 start in Southeastern Conference play is the program’s best since 1977. The victory also was Kentucky’s fifth straight over the Gamecocks.

South Carolina falls to 2-2 overall, 1-2 in the SEC.

Kentucky blew open the game in the first half, going to halftime up 24-3.

All three of the Wildcats’ touchdowns came via the run on consecutive drives in the second quarter. Quarterback Terry Wilson scored on a 1-yard run, Asim Rose followed from 24 yards out and Benny Snell on a 4-yard run.

Kentucky, the No. 1 rushing offense in the SEC at 269 yards per game, was held to 197 on Saturday, but still managed all three touchdowns via the ground game. UK ended with 329 yards of total offense.

Snell, the league’s leading rusher at 135 yards per game, added 99 yards on 28 carries. He also raised his SEC-leading touchdown total to eight with one against the Gamecocks.

South Carolina’s lone touchdown was a 58-yard pass from quarterback Jake Bentley to Deebo Samuel with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. Bentley, who had connected on 68 percent of his passes coming in, was only 13-of-28 for 148 yards and three interceptions.

The Gamecocks had 324 yards total offense, but had four turnovers.

Kentucky faces its stiffest test yet of the season next Saturday when the Wildcats travel to Texas A&M. South Carolina returns home to host Missouri in the first of three consecutive home games.

