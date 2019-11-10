Tennessee rallies to beat Kentucky, continues surge

Tennessee continued its remarkable midseason turnaround with a 17-13 come-from-behind victory over rival Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday.

The Volunteers (5-5, 3-3 SEC) won their third straight after starting the season 2-5, including a 38-30 loss to Division II Georgia State to open the year.

On Saturday, Tennessee outscored Kentucky 14-0 in the second half to erase a 13-3 halftime deficit. It came after the Volunteers changed quarterbacks, inserting Jarrett Guarantano. He completed 7-of-8 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Guarantano also rushed six times for 30 yards.

Tennessee needed less than three minutes to start the second-half comeback, topped by a 17-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway. It completed a seven-play, 75-yard drive.

The Volunteers took the lead for good with 6:28 left in the third quarter on a 12-yard pass to Josh Palmer.

Kentucky lost the game despite having more yards of offense, 327 to 296. But the Wildcats, starting a wide receiver, Lynn Bowden, at quarterback after injuries to the starter and backup, had only 25 yards, completing 4 of 7 attempts.

Kentucky got off to a fast start, scoring on its first drive of the game for the first time all season. A 2-yard run by Asim Rose capped a 17 play, 75-yard that consumed 10:18. It was by far the Wildcats’ longest scoring drive of the season.

Just over two minutes later, Kentucky scored again on a 22-yard run by Kavosiey Smoke. The short two-play drive was set up by a blocked punt by Josh Paschal. It was recovered by Drew Schlegel.

Kentucky dropped to 4-5, 2-5 in the SEC. The Wildcats are 2-33 against Tennessee in Lexington in a rivalry that is 115 games old and dates to 1893.

