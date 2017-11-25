Jackson fuels Louisville’s rout of Kentucky

Junior quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns, and added 156 yards on the ground, as Louisville routed Kentucky 44-17 on Saturday in Lexington, Ky.

Senior running back Reggie Bonnafon rushed for two touchdowns for the Cardinals (8-4), who won their third straight game and fourth in the last five contests. Jackson completed 15 of 21 passes.

In three career games against the Wildcats, Jackson had 513 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as Louisville evened the series 15-15.

Sophomore running back Benny Snell Jr. rushed for a career-high 211 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries for Kentucky (7-5), which was bidding for its first eight-win season since 1984. Snell has a school-record 18 rushing touchdowns this season, breaking the record of 17 set by Moe Williams in 1995.

Senior quarterback Stephen Johnson was 8 of 19 for 110 yards for the Wildcats.

The Cardinals enjoyed a 31-10 halftime lead as Jackson was 10-of-12 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown, with 72 yards rushing.

Bonnafon took an inside handoff and raced through a huge hole up the middle 18 yards for a touchdown on Louisville’s opening possession and made it 24-7 in the second quarter with an 11-yard score after taking a pitch from Jackson.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 31-7 on Jackson’s 29-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, who performed a tightrope act on the left edge of the end zone with 39 seconds left in the half.

Senior linebacker Stacy Thomas sacked Johnson for a 17-yard loss on fourth-and-3 at the Louisville 21 with 5:05 remaining in the third quarter and Louisville ahead 34-10.

Jackson’s 14-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jaylen Smith with 10:12 remaining made it 44-10.