Ta‘amu leads charge as Mississippi jolts Kentucky

Jordan Ta‘amu threw four touchdown passes, including one with five seconds to play, to lead Mississippi to a 37-34 come-from-behind victory over Kentucky on Saturday in Lexington, Ky.

After Kentucky went ahead 34-30 with just over two minutes to play on Benny Snell’s third touchdown run of the game, Mississippi drove the length of the field to win it.

Ta‘amu, who led the Rebels 71 yards in two minutes, lost the ball at the Kentucky 7-yard line in what was originally ruled a fumble.

The call was overturned after video review, giving the Rebels a first-and-goal with 18 seconds left.

On third down, Ta‘amu found D.K. Metcalf in the back of the end zone for the game winner. It was Metcalf’s second touchdown catch of the game.

Kentucky (6-3, 3-3 SEC) regained the lead on each of Snell’s touchdown runs. There were six lead changes in the game.

Snell rushed 28 times for 176 yards to lead the Wildcats.

The Rebels (4-5, 2-4) had lost five of their six previous games.

After the Wildcats scored on their opening possession of the second half to go up 27-17, Mississippi held Kentucky to seven yards on its next two drives.

The Rebels tied the game on a 58-yard touchdown reception by Metcalf.

A 49-yard field goal by Gary Wunderlich put the Rebels up 30-27 early in the fourth quarter.

Ta‘amu was 31-for-40 for 382 yards.

Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson completed 19 of 24 for 204 yards and a touchdown.

The teams traded the lead three times in the first half.

Benny Snell scored from a yard out to put Kentucky on top 20-17 with 13 seconds left in the first half.

Ta‘amu completed four straight passes during Mississippi’s second drive of the game, which was capped by a 13-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown.

