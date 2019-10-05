Unbeaten Baylor throttles Kansas State on the road

Baylor pulled away late to continue its unbeaten season with a 31-12 victory over Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

Oct 5, 2019; Manhattan, KS, USA; Members of the tuba section of the Kansas State University Pride of Wildcat Land Marching Band march around the stadium before the start of a game between the Baylor Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) outscored the Wildcats 14-6 in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Charlie Brewer was 14 of 23 for 230 yards and a touchdown for Baylor. The Bears also scored three touchdowns on the ground. The Bears held the ball for barely a third of the possession time but took advantage of the chances they had.

Kansas State (3-2, 0-2) lost its second straight game after going 3-0 in the non-conference season. KSU quarterback Skylar Thompson struggled. He was 22-of-34 for 218 yards and a touchdown, but he had a couple of crucial turnovers.

Leading just 10-3, Baylor opened the second-half scoring with its second 90-plus-yard drive of the game. John Lovett broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage then scampered 13 yards into the end zone to give Baylor a two-score lead.

Kansas State followed with a couple of impressive drives, but only managed three points. Thompson lost a fumble on a scramble to end the first drive. After forcing a punt, the Wildcats got a 12-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a Blake Lynch 29-yard field goal.

K-State forced another punt, but Thompson threw his first interception of the season. K-State’s defense then knocked Brewer out of the game, forcing the Bears into a third-and-22 with backup Gerry Bohanon forced into duty. But Bohanon found R.J. Sneed on a short out-pattern that went for 38 yards, setting up Bohanon for a 4-yard touchdown run.

K-State drew within two scores on a Thompson-to-Dalton Schoen 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. But the two-point conversion failed and the Bears scored the clinching touchdown on a Lovett 46-yard run.

The Wildcats got on the board first with a 31-yard Lynch field goal. The Bears tied it with a 36-yard John Mayers field goal. Baylor finally got on track with a six-play, 98-yard drive, capped by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Brewer to Tyquan Thornton.

The Bears have allowed a total of 13 points in five first halves this season.

—Field Level Media