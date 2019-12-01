Kansas State upends No. 23 Iowa State

Kansas State scored the final 13 points to defeat No. 23 Iowa State 27-17 Saturday night in Manhattan, Kan., in the annual “Farmageddon” game.

Nov 30, 2019; Manhattan, KS, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Jacardia Wright (28) runs the ball past Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Jamahl Johnson (92) to score a touchdown in the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Offense was hard to come by on a cold, blustery night, as neither team amassed 300 total yards.

K-State head coach Chris Klieman set a school record for most wins in his first season, as the Wildcats improved to 8-4 (5-4 Big 12). They have won 11 of the last 12 games against Iowa State — the lone exception a defeat at Ames last year — and pulled to within 49-50-4 all-time in the series.

Skylar Thompson, who had averaged 266 yards passing in his last three games, threw for just 57 yards, including just 17 yards in the first half.

Brock Purdy was 15 of 30 for 185 yards for Iowa State (7-5, 5-4).

The Cyclones forced two Thompson turnovers in the third quarter and capitalized on the second, an interception by Greg Eisworth. Connor Assalley nailed a 36-yard field goal to give the Cyclones their first lead of the game at 17-14.

Kansas State’s Blake Lynch connected on a 43-yard field goal with 1:31 left in the third quarter to tie the score.

K-State then regained the lead on an efficient eight-play, 53-yard drive, capped by a Jordon Brown 15-yard run with 10:24 to play. A 27-yard field goal by Lynch with 3:04 remaining helped seal it.

Joshua Youngblood put Kansas State on the board 13 seconds into the game with a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It was Youngblood’s third kickoff return for a touchdown this season, all coming in the last four weeks.

After an Iowa State punt was downed on the 2-yard line, K-State marched 98 yards on 13 plays to go up 14-0 on Jacardia Wright’s 12-yard run at the 13:28 mark of the second quarter.

Iowa State got on the board in the second quarter, thanks to an eight-play, 43-yard touchdown drive that was set up by 36-yard punt return by Tarique Milton. The Cyclones converted a fourth-and-13 on the drive. Two plays later, Purdy hit Sean Shaw for a 15-yard score.

The Cyclones then tied the score with 42 seconds left in the half on a 1-yard run by Breece Hall.

—Field Level Media