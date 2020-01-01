Perry propels Navy past Kansas State in Liberty Bowl

Malcolm Perry established an FBS record in rushing yards for a quarterback and Bijan Nichols kicked a 23-yard field goal with two seconds left as No. 23 Navy defeated Kansas State 20-17 in the 61st annual Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn.

Dec 31, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Malcolm Perry (10) carries the ball during the first half against Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Cody Fletcher (55) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Perry finished the game with 213 yards and 2,017 for the season.

Navy’s defense stifled Kansas State’s offense most of the game, holding the Wildcats to just 83 yards of total offense prior to a game-tying drive. Kansas State managed only 46 yards on 27 carries for the game.

Navy (11-2) improved by eight games in 2019 compared to last season, marking the biggest improvement in the country. The Midshipmen were 3-10 in 2018. The Wildcats improved by three games from last year’s 5-7 campaign.

Navy has won five of its last six bowl games and head coach Ken Niumatalolo’s six bowl wins are the most in school history.

Kansas State (8-5) was looking for its third straight bowl win. The Big 12 is now 0-4 this bowl season with two games remaining.

Navy grabbed the lead on the opening drive of the second half on a 20-yard touchdown by Chance Warren. The drive was keyed with a 29-yard run by Perry, setting the quarterback rushing record.

Kansas State tied it on a 79-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter. But the offense did not get the ball back until two seconds remained.

Navy got on the board first with a Nichols 21-yard field goal. Kansas State’s opening drive stalled when Phillip Brooks dropped a sure touchdown pass on fourth-and-4.

Kansas State got on the board with a 66-yard punt return touchdown by Brooks. It was the Wildcats’ 118th non-offensive score in the last 20 seasons, the most in FBS during that span. It was K-State’s third special teams touchdown this season in as many games.

Perry hit Keoni-Kordell Makekau with a 27-yard touchdown strike over the middle to put Navy back into the lead, 10-7. It was Perry’s seventh touchdown pass of the season, just the 10th for Navy.

Blake Lynch’s 39-yard field goal tied the score as the two teams went to the locker room knotted up at 10.

