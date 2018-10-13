Barnes helps Kansas State pull away from Oklahoma State

Kansas State used four Alex Barnes’ rushing touchdowns in the second half to defeat Oklahoma State 31-12 on Saturday at Manhattan, Kan.

Barnes had 181 yards on 34 carries for Kansas State (3-4, 1-3 Big 12). He also moved into 10th place on K-State’s all-time rushing list with 2,049 yards,

Oklahoma State dropped to 4-3, 1-3.

Kansas State scored touchdowns on all four drives in the second half, prior to taking a knee on the final possession with less than a minute left.

After forcing a three-and-out on Oklahoma State’s opening drive of the second half, K-State marched 70 yards on nine plays, capped by Barnes’ 9-yard run to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game at 10-7.

Following another Cowboys’ punt, Barnes scored again from the 1-yard line to move the lead to 17-6. The Wildcats moved 62 yards in seven plays on that drive. They mixed it up with four rushes and three passes. Skylar Thompson had completions of 11 and 28 yards, plus a 19-yard run to get the ball to the 1-yard line.

Oklahoma State got its first touchdown of the game on the second play of the fourth quarter when Taylor Cornelius ran it in from the 1-yard line. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

But Barnes’ third touchdown of the half put the Wildcats up 24-12 with 9:41 left in the game. The drive covered 75 yards in nine plays, and took 4:42 off the clock. His fourth touchdown came with 2:35 remaining and sealed the victory.

Oklahoma State got on the board first with a 48-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola. It was the sixth time in seven games that K-State has allowed the opposition to score first.

Kansas State answered with a 31-yard field goal by third-string kicker Andrew Hicks to cap a 13-play, 50-yard drive. The Wildcats ran on 11 of the 12 plays before the field-goal attempt.

Ammedola connected on his second field goal, from 22 yards out, to give Oklahoma State a 6-3 lead, which they carried into halftime. The first half ended with the two teams combining for just 321 yards of total offense on 67 plays (4.8 yards per play).

—Field Level Media