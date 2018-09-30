No. 18 Texas holds off late rally from K-State

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger passed for 207 yards and a score and engineered a drive that ran out the final 6:20 of the clock as the 18th-ranked Longhorns outlasted gutsy Kansas State 19-14 on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

The win was the first on the road for the Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) against Kansas State since 2002; Texas is now 2-7 all time in Manhattan.

It was a story of two halves — the first was dominated by Texas and the second was controlled by the Wildcats (2-3, 0-2), until the final drive by the Longhorns.

D’Shawn Jamison got the Longhorns off on the right foot when he went untouched down the left sideline for a 90-yard punt return touchdown at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter.

Texas added to its lead on an 11-play, 89-yard drive on which it used a pass from running back Tre Watson to Ehlinger to set the table for Ehlinger’s 4-yard TD pass to Collin Johnson and a 14-0 Longhorns lead with 14:03 to play in the second quarter.

The Longhorns’ defense got in on the action as well, as defensive end Charles Omenihu tackled Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton for a safety two snaps after Omenihu sacked Delton in the shadow of the Wildcats’ goal line.

Freshman kicker Cameron Dicker nailed a 28-yard field goal at the end of a 13-play, 53-yard drive to move the Longhorns’ advantage to 19-0 with 7:15 to play before halftime.

Kansas State had a chance to cut into the lead at the end of the half, moving to the Texas 2-yard-line after a poor Longhorns drive, a short punt and a dubious defensive holding penalty on UT’s Anthony Wheeler.

Instead of taking the almost-certain, shorter-than-an-extra-point field goal, Kansas State rolled the dice on a pass from Delton to Adam Harter that eluded the Wildcats fullback, allowing Texas to keep the shutout intact at intermission.

The Wildcats switched quarterbacks to Skylar Thompson (96 yards passing) to begin the third quarter and forged an 82-yard drive to a 7-yard TD run by Thompson that cut the Texas lead to 19-7 with 11:13 to play in the period.

After Dicker missed from 48, Kansas State drove the field in 16 plays to a 1-yard TD run by Alex Barnes (19 carries for 80 yards) on a direct snap on fourth down, bringing the Wildcats to within 19-14 with 9:55 to play. But Kansas State would get no closer.

—Field Level Media