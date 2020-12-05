Robinson, Johnson help Texas stomp Kansas State

Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson each had three rushing touchdowns as Texas cruised past Kansas State 69-31 Saturday in Big 12 play at Manhattan, Kan.

The Longhorns (6-3, 5-3 Big 12), who had seven rushing touchdowns, still have an outside shot at playing in the Big 12 championship game. They need to win at Kansas next week, and hope that Oklahoma loses twice.

Kansas State (4-6, 4-5) completed its regular season with five straight losses. K-State allowed its most points since giving up 73 at Nebraska in 2007.

Sam Ehlinger was 20-of-27 passing for 274 yards and two touchdowns. The Longhorns averaged 10.1 yards per carry.

Deuce Vaughn had 125 yards and two touchdowns rushing, to raise his total to 652 and pass Leon Patton (609 in 2006) as the all-time leading freshman rusher in K-State history. Will Howard was 16-of-27 passing for 174 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The second half was a shootout, with seven touchdowns in the third quarter alone. The Longhorns got a 75-yard touchdown run by Robinson on the first series. Howard then hit Malik Knowles for a 7-yard touchdown. D’Shawn Jamison returned the kickoff 98 yards and Johnson punched it in from the 1. K-State answered with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Howard to Knowles.

Texas then got a 15-yard touchdown run by Jordan Whittington and TD receptions by Cade Brewer and Malcolm Epps.

After forcing a three-and-out on K-State’s first possession, the Longhorns marched 81 yards on seven plays, capped by Robinson’s 12-yard touchdown run. Cameron Dicker then put Texas up 10-0 with a 28-yard field goal.

On the subsequent drive, Howard threw an interception to Jerrin Thompson at the K-State 24. Thompson returned it to the 3-yard line, where Johnson punched it in.

K-State finally got on the board on a water bug-like 19-yard touchdown run by Vaughn.

Robinson then scored on the first play of the second quarter on a 30-yard run. After Blake Lynch’s 47-yard field goal, Johnson scored his second rushing touchdown to make it 31-10. Vaughn eluded several tackles again on a 4-yard run to pull the Wildcats to within 31-17 at halftime.

