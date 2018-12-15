Tulane tops Louisiana in Cure Bowl, 41-24

Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan threw for 145 yards and a touchdown, and running back Darrius Bradwell added 150 yards and two touchdowns on 35 rushing attempts to lead the Green Wave to a 41-24 win over Louisiana in the Cure Bowl Saturday afternoon in Orlando, Fla.

Louisiana got on the board first when running back Raymond Calais took the handoff from quarterback Andre Nunez and scampered 38 years to cap a six-play, 75-yard drive in two minutes, 35 seconds on the first possession of the game.

Tulane (7-6) came right back on its first possession with its own 75-yard scoring drive. Amare Jones carried the ball for 33 yards, McMillan completed an 8-yard pass to Jabril Clewis to move the ball to the Louisiana 15-yard line, and Bradwell ran it in the rest of the way.

The Tulane defense took over, however, forcing the Rajin’ Cajuns to punt three times in the first half and holding them to just 10 yards of offense along the way. The Green Wave added touchdowns via a 38-yard reception by Terren Encalade and a 1-yard run by Jones, and a 38-yard field goal by Merek Glover in the half.

Louisiana (7-7) tacked on three points on a 43-yard field goal by Kyle Pfau after Bralen Trahan intercepted a McMillan pass and returned it 63 yards to end the first half trailing 24-10.

Nunez led a six-play, 62-yard scoring drive on the Rajin’ Cajuns first possession of the second half. He completed a 25-yard pass to Ja’Marcus Bradley to move them to the Tulane 3-yard line, and Elijah Mitchell ran for the score on the next play. An extra point from Pfau made the game 24-17, but Louisiana never got any closer.

Nunez was 8-of-17 passing for 136 yards.

Tulane outgained Louisiana, 482 yards to 258.

—Field Level Media