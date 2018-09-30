Francois, Florida State rally past Louisville

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois threw four touchdown passes, including his second to senior wide receiver Nyqwan Murray with 1:13 left in the game, as the visiting Seminoles rallied from a 21-7 deficit to knock off the Louisville Cardinals 28-24 in an ACC Atlantic matchup.

The Seminoles (3-2, 1-2 ACC), who looked beaten with Louisville (2-3, 0-2) appearing set to run down the clock in the closing minutes, instead got an interception off Louisville sophomore quarterback Jawon Pass for a final shot, finished off by the 58-yarder to Murray.

Murray had six catches for 114 yards to go with his scores.

Francois, who began the day leading the ACC in passing yards with 1,083, finished with 294 yards on Saturday.

His counterpart, Pass, threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score but threw two costly interceptions, including the fateful one to senior defensive back A.J. Westbrook.

The other was a fourth-down pass picked off by Stanford Samuels III with 36 seconds remaining.

Down 21-7 at the half, Florida State found life late in the third quarter, sparked by a 32-yard punt return by sophomore D.J. Matthews to the Seminoles’ 45.

Francois struck quickly, hitting freshman wide receiver Tamorrion Terry for a touchdown, and it was 21-14 with 2:39 to play in the quarter.

The Cardinals answered with a 42-yard field goal from junior Blanton Creque, set up by a 53-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

Francois responded by taking the Seminoles 65 yards on 11 plays, including converting on two fourth-down plays, before hitting sophomore tight end Tre’ McKitty on a 25-yard scoring strike.

In the first half, Pass’ 14-yard scoring run and touchdown strikes to senior tight end Micky Crum (for 4 yards) and sophomore wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (for 3 yards) put the Cardinals up 21-7.

Francois hit Murray for a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The Seminoles had just eight first downs in the first half, most of those on their lone touchdown drive, and 136 total yards. For the game, the Cardinals outgained the Seminoles 421-370.

Louisville senior wide receiver Jaylen Smith had 100 yards receiving on five catches, and junior running back Trey Smith had 70 yards on 14 carries.

