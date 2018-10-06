Georgia Tech runs over Louisville, 66-31

EditorsNote: fixed repetitive sentence

Quarterback TaQuon Marshall logged his third 100-yard rushing game, gaining 175 yards on the ground to lead visiting Georgia Tech to a 66-31 win Friday over Louisville in the first meeting between the two schools at Cardinal Stadium.

Marshall carried 23 times and scored touchdowns on a 33-yard keeper and 1-yard sneak in the first quarter. Marshall was 1-for-2 passing for 12 yards. The senior posted his ninth career 100-yard rushing game in less than three quarters of action.

The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 1-2 ACC) scored on their first 10 possessions, failing only when they ran out the clock to end the game. Backup quarterback Tobias Oliver ran eight times for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and B-back Jordan Mason rushed 13 times for 78 yards and one touchdown. Georgia Tech amassed a season-high 542 yards rushing.

The Georgia Tech defense had three takeaways that led to touchdowns, two by fumbles that set up scoring drives and an interception that freshman Juanyeh Thomas returned for a 95-yard touchdown with 2:18 left.

Louisville (2-4, 0-3 ACC) got 299 yards passing from sophomore Jawon Pass, who was 23-for-35 with two touchdowns. Dez Fitzpatrick had four receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown, and Tutu Atwell caught four passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

The momentum turned on the first possession when Louisville went for it on fourth-and-1 and missed badly on a pass. Georgia Tech took over and drove 50 yards for a score, with Marshall faking to the fullback and keeping for a 33-yard score.

The Yellow Jackets scored again after a turnover. Anree Saint-Amour knocked the ball from Trey Smith at the end of a reception and Charlie Thomas recovered for Tech. Five plays later, Marshall powered in for a 1-yard touchdown.

Georgia Tech went up 21-0 after forcing Louisville to go three-and-out and driving 76 yards in nine plays. Mason scored up the middle from the 2.

It was the first time Georgia Tech had scored 21 points in the first quarter since 2014 against Pitt.

Louisville finally broke through for a score, as Pass connected with Atwell for a 29-yard touchdown.

Tech answered with a 41-yard field goal from Wesley Wells, the first of his career, and Louisville made it 24-14 on Smith’s 5-yard run.

The Yellow Jackets scored with 32 seconds left in the half on Qua Searcy’s 2-yard run, but the defense could not prevent Louisville from picking up a field goal as the half expired. Blanton Creque kicked a 46-yarder to cut the lead to 31-17.

Georgia Tech put the game away on a long 13-play scoring drive to open the second half, with Searcy scoring from the 1, and on a score following a turnover.

Saint-Amour sacked Pass, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Thomas at the Louisville 22. Tech scored five plays later when Oliver scored from the 1.

