No. 15 Kentucky blows out Louisville for 9-win season

No. 15 Kentucky’s 56-10 nonconference win over host Louisville was a victory more than four decades in the making, giving the Wildcats a nine-win season for the first time since 1977.

Kentucky finished the regular season 9-3, while Louisville, which fired coach Bobby Petrino three weeks ago, ended at 2-10, including a nine-game losing streak to close the year.

The win gave Kentucky a 16-15 advantage all-time in the Governor’s Cup rivalry game.

The Wildcats seized control early, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first eight minutes on touchdown runs by running back Benny Snell Jr. and quarterback Terry Wilson.

Louisville came back with a 75-yard scoring run by quarterback Malik Cunningham late in the first quarter, but Snell came back with a 24-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to make it 21-7.

Blanton Creque kicked a 32-yard field goal for the Cardinals to close to within 21-10, but then Wilson found Lynn Bowden for touchdown passes of 28 and 13 yards in the second quarter to take control.

Kentucky scored on all five of its first-half possessions and led 35-10 at the break. The Cats didn’t punt at all in the game.

Wilson had his best day at quarterback for the Wildcats. The sophomore completed 17 of 23 passes for 261 yards. He had one interception to go with his three touchdown tossed. He also ran for 79 yards and the touchdown.

Snell gained 100 yards on 18 carries and two scores, and Asim Rose had a game-high 112 yards for the Wildcats. He scored once, on a 75-yard burst with 11:09 left in the game.

Snell, who saw limited action in the second half due to a back bruise, is 107 yards short of the Wildcats’ career record of 3,835 yards.

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, a finalist for the Bednarik, Nagurski and Butkus awards for defensive excellence, recorded one sack. He now leads the SEC with 14 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss.

Kentucky gained 604 yards in total offense, 343 on the ground and 261 through the air. Louisville totaled 305 yards, with 75 coming on one play.

