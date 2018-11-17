NC State rolls to easy win over Louisville

Ryan Finley threw for four touchdowns as North Carolina State added to Louisville’s misery with a 52-10 romp Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

It was the first game for Louisville since last weekend’s firing of coach Bobby Petrino, but the result looked similar to many recent outings in what has become an eight-game losing streak.

Louisville (2-9, 0-8 ACC) played under the direction of interim coach Lorenzo Ward, who had been the team’s second-year safeties coach. The Cardinals have a non-league matchup with in-state rival Kentucky remaining.

Reggie Gallaspy rushed for two touchdowns as the Wolfpack (7-3, 4-3) won for the first time in four trips to Louisville.

Finley ended up 26-for-36 passing for 316 yards without an interception.

Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass was suspended for the first quarter based on missing a team obligation. He played sparingly. Malik Cunningham started and rushed for 100 yards and threw for 90 yards. Cunningham ran for a 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Louisville has given up at least 50 points in four consecutive games.

The outcome helped NC State recover from a stunning home loss to Wake Forest and improved its bowl stock with two regular-season games to play.

The Cardinals, who were hurt by a dozen penalties, had a chance to cut into a 10-3 deficit late in the first half, but Blanton Creque missed a 36-yard field-goal attempt.

NC State then scored on Gallaspy’s 1-yard run with 56 seconds to play in the half.

The Wolfpack was up 24-3 less than 90 seconds into the second half on Gallaspy’s 18-yard run just two plays after a fumble recovery.

Later in the third quarter, Finley threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Emezie and 6-yard scoring pass to Gallaspy. Finley hit Jakobi Meyers for a 3-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Gallaspy finished with 73 rushing yards on 11 carries.

