Wake Forest trounces Louisville for first ACC win

Wake Forest running back Matt Colburn, who was spurned by Louisville amid a well-documented recruiting issue, rushed for a career-high 243 yards and three touchdowns as the Demon Deacons bashed the Cardinals 56-35 in a matchup between teams seeking their first Atlantic Coast Conference victory of the season Saturday afternoon in Louisville, Ky.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Demon Deacons recovered from consecutive lopsided losses to Clemson and Florida State.

Colburn, a senior, had a scholarship offer pulled by Louisville coming out of high school in South Carolina. He ended up at Wake Forest, carrying 20 times in his final outing against the Cardinals.

Colburn scored on runs of 74, 56 and 12 yards. Cade Carney added a 1-yard touchdown run.

Hartman was 16-for-24 for 223 yards through the air.

Trey Smith ran for three touchdowns, including two in the first half, for Louisville (2-6, 0-5 ACC).

Cardinals quarterback Jawon Pass threw for 358 yards and one touchdown on 30-for-54 passing.

Wake Forest (4-4, 1-3) has won back-to-back games in the series after losing the first four all-time meetings.

Following a Louisville touchdown, the game turned dramatically when Wake Forest scored on consecutive second-quarter snaps. Colburn ran 74 yards for a touchdown and a 28-14 lead.

On Louisville’s next possession, Wake Forest’s Carlos Basham returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown.

That made three touchdowns in a 30-second span of game time.

Louisville responded with 53 seconds left in the half when Pass connected with Seth Dawkins for a 19-yard touchdown play to close within 35-21.

Louisville opened the score on the game’s first possession when Smith ran 52 yards on a fourth-and-1 play.

Wake Forest tied the game on Hartman’s 28-yard scoring throw to tight end Jack Freudenthal.

Hartman ran 12 yards for the go-ahead points at 14-7.

Hartman’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Washington made it 21-7 in the first quarter.

Smith’s 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter pulled the Cardinals within 21-14.

Smith ended up with 98 rushing yards on 13 carries.

