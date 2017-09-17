Mississippi State pulls off upset of No. 12 LSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Mississippi State scored on seven straight possessions from the second quarter into the fourth on Saturday and beat No. 12 LSU in Starkville for the first time since 1999.

The Bulldogs’ offense and defense combined for a dominating effort on their way to a 37-7 blowout win.

Holding a 17-7 lead at the break, MSU came out strong in the second half.

A couple of Jace Christmann kicks sandwiched a back-breaking play-action pass from Nick Fitzgerald to Keith Mixon for a 45-yard score that had the Bulldogs leading 30-7 heading to the final quarter.

Fitzgerald put the Tigers away early in the fourth when he found Deddrick Thomas in the end zone for a 20-yard pass making it 37-7.

LSU was outgained by the Bulldogs 465-270 on the night as MSU racked up 285 rushing yards. Aeris Williams carried the load for MSU with 23 carries, 146 yards and a touchdown. Fitzgerald was 15-of-23 for 180 yards and two touchdowns passing, adding another 88 on the ground with two more scores.

After a scoreless first quarter, LSU and Mississippi State brought the offense with them in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs struck first in the opening possession of the second quarter when Fitzgerald scored from 2 yards out. LSU answered with an 8-play, 65-yard drive capped by Darrel Williams’ 10-yard run to tie the game at 7.

A 30-yard field goal from Christmann made it 10-7, and the Bulldogs defense gave MSU one last shot at a score before the half. Fitzgerald manufactured a 10-play, 54-yard drive and scored from 3 yards away to give MSU the 17-7 halftime lead.

LSU’s Derrius Guice had 15 carries for 76 yards and was held to 17 yards after the half.

The Tigers (2-1, 0-1 SEC) are back in Baton Rouge next week hosting Syracuse. MSU (3-0, 1-0) travels to Athens, Ga., to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

NOTES: Last season at Baton Rouge, MSU managed just 56 yards rushing in the ball game against the Tigers. ... LSU entered the game 120th nationally in penalties with 21 a game. They had nine penalties for 112 yards against MSU. ... LSU had won 23 of the last 25 games in the series with MSU and eight straight at Starkville dating back to 2001.