Preview: Troy at LSU

LSU aims for its 50th straight home win against a non-conference opponent Saturday when Troy comes to town. The Tigers also have won 16 straight homecoming games and will look to extend both streaks before resuming SEC action at Florida next weekend.

LSU’s first league contest resulted in a disappointing 37-7 setback at Mississippi State, but last week’s 35-26 triumph against Syracuse proved to be a step in the right direction. Still, the Tigers -- who are ranked 22nd nationally despite their recent scuffles -- know that they can and need to play much better. “We aren’t playing to the standards we set for ourselves as a program,” cornerback Andraez Williams said. “You don’t play like we did the last two weeks when you are at LSU.” Troy fought hard in a Week 1 loss at Boise State but has bounced back to win its last three outings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: LSU -20.5

ABOUT TROY (3-1): Troy had no shortage of offensive standouts in last week’s win against Akron, led by quarterback Brandon Silvers (28-of-41, 314 yards, 1 TD) and wideout Deondre Douglas (seven catches for 92 yards and a score). The team also rushed for 6.2 yards per carry with Jordan Chunn (17 rushes, 110 yards, TD) pacing the ground game. Defensively, the Trojans have not allowed more than 24 points in any game and are yielding just 18 points per contest.

ABOUT LSU (3-1): The Tigers have two major injury concerns as defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence and running back Derrius Guice are both questionable for this weekend’s contest. Darrel Williams would take Guice’s place, as he did against Syracuse when he totaled 142 all-purpose yards to support Danny Etling (two TD passes on 10-of-17 passing). D.J. Chark, who had a key rushing touchdown late in last week’s victory, is the only player on the squad with more than seven catches or more than 134 receiving yards through four games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Tigers have carried 314 straight times without losing a fumble.

2. LSU is 35-0 all-time against the Sun Belt Conference’s current teams.

3. After 30 penalties in its first three games, LSU committed only three last week.

PREDICTION: LSU 33, Troy 13