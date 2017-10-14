Boston College upsets Louisville on last-play field goal

Colton Lichtenberg made a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give Boston College a 45-42 victory over host Louisville on Saturday in an ACC game.

Lichtenberg, who missed a 43-yarder in the third quarter and is 11 of 21 in his career, gave the Eagles (3-4, 1-3 ACC) their first conference victory of the season. Boston College was led by freshman running back AJ Dillon, who ran for a career-high 272 yards on 39 carries with four touchdowns.

Lichtenberg’s field goal was set up after Louisville (4-3, 1-3) turned the ball over near midfield with 1:49 left.

Louisville junior quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had 512 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns, completed a pass to Jaylen Smith at the 50-yard line. Smith fumbled after getting hit by cornerback Darius Wade.

Kamrin Moore recovered for the Eagles and returned the ball to the Louisville 39. He lost the ball at the end of play, but Isaac Yiadom made the recovery. Boston College then gained 29 yards on seven plays, all by Dillon on runs up the middle, before Lichtenberg’s game-winning field goal.

Jackson, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, rushed for three touchdowns and had 180 yards on the ground in 22 carries.

He completed 19 of 39 passes for 332 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. His 42 career rushing touchdowns is an ACC record.

Boston College scored four unanswered touchdowns between the second and fourth quarters, three by Dillon, to build a 35-21 lead early in the final period.

Dillon scored on touchdown runs of 1, 3 and 11 yards in the pivotal stretch. He later scored on a 75-yard run.

The Eagles, who lost 52-7 at home to Louisville last year, rallied Saturday after trailing by 14-0 and 21-7 deficits in the first half.

Boston College put together touchdown drives on four consecutive possessions in the second half, the first three capped by touchdown runs by Dillon and junior Jon Hilliman. Dillon’s 11-yard scoring burst through a hole on the left side of the line put Boston College ahead 35-21 with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter.

Jackson ignited Louisville in a counter-comeback effort, engineering three consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.

Jackson connected on a 40-yard scoring pass to redshirt freshman Dez Fitzpatrick and had touchdown runs of 9 and 41 yards. His 41-yard scoring burst with 5:03 left tied the game at 42.