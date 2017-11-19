Jackson leads Louisville’s rout of Syracuse

Playing in rain and 40-mph winds, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Cardinals to a 56-10 win over Syracuse on Saturday night at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Jackson, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, played less than three quarters, but he gained 111 yards rushing on 12 carries and passed for 270 yards. He had four touchdowns -- two rushing and two passing.

Louisville senior running back Malik Williams had 180 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns on just nine carries.

Syracuse fell to 4-7 on the season and was outgained 727-335. Louisville averaged 10.1 yards per play.

The Cardinals (7-4) wasted no time getting on the board, scoring in just two plays, the latter being a 46-yard scoring run by senior Malik Williams just 36 seconds into the game.

After Syracuse’s Cole Murphy nailed a 51-yard field goal, Louisville tacked on two scores. Jackson capped a nine-play, 85-yard drive with a 43-yard touchdown run, and senior tailback Reggie Bonnafon ran 33 yards for a score to put the Cardinals up 21-3.

With 10:39 left in the half, the game was interrupted for 43 minutes because of lightning in the area.

After the delay, Jackson picked right up where he left off, throwing a 72-yard touchdown strike to Jaylen Smith to put Louisville up 28-3 with 5:50 left in the second quarter.

Louisville took a 35-3 lead into halftime after Jackson found Bonnafon for a 34-yard touchdown pass to cap a seven-play, 60-yard drive. Jackson entered halftime with 11 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and 250 yards passing, completing 12 of 21 throws for two touchdowns.

After halftime, Jackson rushed for a 19-yard score to put Louisville up 42-3, then he handed off to Williams for a 56-yard touchdown run before stepping aside with his team up 49-3.

Louisville tacked on a touchdown as backup quarterback Jawon Pass found Dez Fitzpatrick for a 29-yard touchdown pass with 9:49 left.

Syracuse finally reached the end zone with 5:10 remaining on an 8-yard run by Ervin Philips.

Moe Neal was the leading rusher for the Orange with 98 yards.