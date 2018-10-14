Burrow, No. 13 LSU stun No. 2 Georgia

Quarterback Joe Burrow scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and raced 59 yards to set up another touchdown, Cole Tracy kicked a school-record-tying five field goals and No. 13 LSU stymied No. 2 Georgia’s high-powered offense with four takeaways in a 36-16 upset victory Saturday at Baton Rouge, La.

LSU (6-1, 3-1 SEC) recorded its third victory against a Top 10 opponent this season. Georgia (6-1, 4-1), which entered the game averaging more than 43 points a game, did not reach the end zone until the second-to-last play of the third quarter.

Burrow completed 15 of 30 passes for 200 yards and ran for another 66 yards. Georgia’s four turnovers were one more than it had through the first six games. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a career-high 145 yards on 19 carries for the Tigers.

LSU dominated the first half, jumping out to a 16-0 lead. The Tigers scored on four consecutive drives on field goals of 33, 36 and 39 yards by Tracy and a 1-yard sneak on fourth down by Burrow.

LSU converted all three times on fourth-and-1 in the first half, including twice on a march that led to Tracy’s 39-yard field goal.

Georgia gambled too in the first half, but that came back to bite the Bulldogs. Trailing 3-0 early in the first quarter, Georgia faced a fourth-and-9 from the LSU 14 and sent in kicker Rodrigo Blankenship for an apparent 31-yard field goal attempt. But holder Jake Camarda took the snap and tossed a lateral back to Blankenship, who tried to run around right end but was easily run down and fumbled after a 2-yard loss.

LSU then drove 84 yards to go up 10-0. Edwards-Helaire burst through a nine-man front for 47 yards on third-and-1 to the Georgia 7. Burrow finished the drive with his sneak.

LSU outgained Georgia 246-124 in the first half. Georgia finally got on the scoreboard on the first drive of the second half with a 40-yard field goal by Blankenship, making it 16-3.

After LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton intercepted Jake Fromm at the Georgia 23, Tracy kicked his fourth field goal of the game, from 24 yards out, to put LSU up 19-3 with 3:00 left in the third.

Georgia cut the deficit to 19-9 late in the third quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by Elijah Holyfield, but LSU linebacker Devin White tackled D’Andre Swift to stop the two-point conversion.

Burrow hit a deep post to Justin Jefferson for 36 yards to the Georgia 18, and Burrow scored from the 1 to make it 26-9 with 9:31 left. Tracy’s fifth field goal, from 30 yards, extended the LSU lead to 29-9.

Fromm completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Riley Ridley to close to 29-16 with 6 minutes left. LSU tacked on its final touchdown, set up by Burrow’s big run, less than 2 minutes later.

