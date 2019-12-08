Burrow gets No. 2 LSU past No. 4 Georgia in SEC title game

Joe Burrow continued his historic season by throwing four touchdown passes as No. 2 LSU routed No. 4 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

Dec 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter of the the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow’s first touchdown pass was his 45th of the season, breaking a tie with former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (2017) for the most in SEC history, as the Tigers (13-0) staked their claim to being the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

No. 1 Ohio State played Wisconsin the Big Ten Championship later Saturday. The pairings will be released Sunday.

Burrow, the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next week, completed 28 of 38 passes for 349 yards. He had already broken the SEC single-season records for passing yards.

Terrace Marshall Jr. caught two of Burrow’s touchdown passes, while Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson (115 receiving yards) had one each against a defense that had not allowed more than 20 points in a game this season.

Freshman Derek Stingley Jr. had two interceptions of Jake Fromm, who completed 20 of 42 for 225 yards. The Bulldogs (11-2) likely will play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Cade York kicked a 28-yard field to extend LSU’s halftime lead to 20-3 midway through the third quarter. Georgia missed a chance to answer when Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 37-yard kick.

Burrow then put the Tigers in command by throwing a 4-yard touchdown strike to Marshall. After Stingley made his second interception, he found Jefferson for an 8-yard touchdown to make it a 34-3 lead.

Fromm threw a 2-yard pass to George Pickens early in the fourth quarter and York added a 50-yard field goal.

Burrow went to right to work on the Tigers’ first possession, driving them 75 yards and throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Chase.

After Georgia missed a 52-yard field goal, Burrow added a 7-yard touchdown pass to Marshall to give LSU a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Blankenship bounced back from his miss to hit a 39-yard field goal for the Bulldogs’ first points. But York answered with a 41-yarder before missing a 48-yarder as the Tigers took 17-3 halftime lead.

