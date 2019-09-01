Burrow tosses 5 TDs as No. 6 LSU routs Georgia Southern

Joe Burrow tied an LSU single-game record with five touchdown passes in a little more than a half of play as No. 6 LSU routed outmanned Georgia Southern 55-3 in the season opener for both teams Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Aug 31, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after a touchdown against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Operating a scheme installed by first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady, a former New Orleans Saints assistant, Burrow completed 23 of 27 passes for 278 yards and connected with nine different receivers.

Terrace Marshall Jr. caught three touchdown passes and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson had one each.

Burrow, who finished last season with four touchdown passes in being named MVP of a Fiesta Bowl win against UCF in January, left Saturday’s game after one third-quarter possession and was replaced by Myles Brennan.

The Tigers split the running game among five running backs but totaled just 122 yards on the ground.

LSU’s first five possessions ended with touchdowns before they punted on their sixth possession. They added another touchdown on their next possession, the final one in the first half.

On Burrow’s final possession, he guided the Tigers to freshman Cade York’s 38-yard field goal and a 45-3 lead.

Brennan’s first possession ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Lanard Fournette and York added a 48-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Though most of the preseason attention surrounding LSU focused on the revamped offense, the Tigers defense also was outstanding against the Eagles, who won 10 games a year ago.

Georgia Southern gained just 98 total yards — 24 passing and 74 rushing — and they turned the ball over twice. The Eagles had just eight first downs, converting 1 of 12 third downs.

LSU figures to get a much stiffer challenge next Saturday when it faces preseason No. 10 Texas in Austin, Texas.

Georgia Southern hosts Maine in its home opener next Saturday.

—Field Level Media