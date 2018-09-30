Burrow's big game sends No. 5 LSU past Ole Miss

EditorsNote: change ‘games’ to ‘game’ in headline

Joe Burrow threw scoring passes of 65 and 5 yards to Justin Jefferson, ran 35 yards for another score and directed four consecutive touchdown drives in the first half to lead No. 5 LSU to a 45-16 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

Burrow, making just his fifth start after transferring from Ohio State, completed 18 of 25 passes for a season-high 292 yards. He also had a 52-yard completion to freshman Terrace Marshall Jr. to set up another score.

LSU is 5-0 and 2-0 in the SEC. Ole Miss dropped to 3-2 and 0-2 in the conference.

After LSU kicker Cole Tracy’s 53-yard field goal attempt on the opening series bounced off the crossbar, Ole Miss drove 52 yards to take an early 3-0 lead on Luke Logan’s 30-yard field goal.

But the Tigers ran off 28 consecutive points to take control. Burrow capped an 81-yard, six-play drive by hitting freshman wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the right corner of the end zone for a 21-yard score, giving LSU its first lead, 7-3.

Burrow extended the lead to 14-3 late in the first quarter, engineering a 71-yard drive capped off by Nick Brossette’s 4-yard run. Burrow kept the march alive by picking up a third-and-9 with a 15-yard scramble up the middle.

On the next series, Burrow drew the Rebels offsides with a hard count on fourth-and-1, and six plays later, Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored from the wildcat formation with a 3-yard run, and LSU was up 21-3. Ole Miss committed three penalties on the drive.

Burrow made it 28-3 with a 65-yard crossing pattern to Jefferson. Logan’s 17-yard field goal just before halftime closed the gap to 28-6.

After Brossette fumbled at the Rebels’ 12-yard line on the first series of the second half, Ole Miss showed signs of life. The Rebels closed within 28-13 on Scottie Phillips’ 1-yard dive with 3:45 left in the third quarter.

But two minutes later, Burrow connected with Marshall for 52 yards to the Ole Miss 10, and Burrow threw a perfect 5-yard fade to Jefferson to extend the lead to 35-13. Logan’s 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was the Rebels’ final score.

Tracy added a 26-yard field goal, and Burrow scored from 35 yards out with 2:56 left to close the scoring.

