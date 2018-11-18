Burrow helps No. 7 LSU coast past Rice

Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 20 of 28 passes for a season-high 307 yards and two touchdowns to power No. 7 LSU to a 42-10 rout of Rice on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

Burrow, who played midway into the third quarter while LSU built a 35-3 lead, threw a 38-yard scoring pass to Stephen Sullivan and a 13-yard strike to tight end Foster Moreau in the first half as LSU (9-2) took a 28-3 halftime lead.

LSU also scored on a 3-yard run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire and a 2-yard dive by Nick Brossette in the first half. The Tigers rolled up 552 yards in total offense.

LSU will finish its surprisingly strong season on the road next week against Texas A&M (7-4). A 10-win season would be LSU’s first since 2012.

Rice, which dropped to 1-11, scored on Haden Tobola’s 51-yard field goal late in the first half and a 5-yard run by Juma Otoviano with 2:55 left. Rice will close its season next week at home against Old Dominion.

LSU’s 28-3 halftime lead could have been even more lopsided. Burrow completed 16 of 24 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns to six different receivers, but six of his incompletions hit the hands of his receivers.

Sullivan had four catches for 94 yards in the first half. Moreau, an afterthought most of the season, had four receptions for a season-high 55 yards in the first two quarters.

Three of LSU’s four first-half touchdown drives measured at least 79 yards and took at least 10 plays, as the Tigers rolled up a 339-59 advantage in total yardage and a 21-4 edge in first downs. LSU averaged 7.9 yards per play to Rice’s 2.3.

After LSU took a 35-3 lead on Brossette’s 2-yard touchdown five minutes into the third quarter, Burrow gave way to redshirt sophomore Myles Brennan, who could play the last three games and not lose his redshirt. Brennan completed 4 of 6 passes for 65 yards in backup duty.

Lanard Fournette, Leonard Fournette’s younger brother, scored from 3 yards to make it 42-3 with 11 minutes left.

