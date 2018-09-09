No. 11 LSU cruises over Southeastern Louisiana

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and senior running back Nick Brossette rushed for a career-high 137 yards to lift No. 11 LSU to a 31-0 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in the Tigers’ home opener Saturday night.

LSU (2-0) recorded its first home shutout in four years by stopping Southeastern Louisiana inside the LSU 5-yard line in the final four minutes. Linebacker Jacoby Stevens returned a fumbled snap 64 yards to the Lions’ 18, and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored from 7 yards out for the final 31-0 margin.

LSU will open its SEC schedule next Saturday at Auburn (2-0).

LSU took a 24-0 halftime lead, taking advantage of a Hail Mary on the final play of the second quarter as Burrow threw a 40-yard heave into the end zone. Receiver Stephen Sullivan, 6-foot-7, outjumped two Lions defenders and hauled in the pass as his helmet was ripped off.

Sullivan’s touchdown catch climaxed a seven-play, 96-yard drive in the final 59 seconds of the half.

Burrow completed 10-of-21 passes for 151 yards. Burrow’s first scoring pass was a 9-yard out to freshman receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who juked the left cornerback and leaped into the end zone to put LSU up 7-0 on the Tigers’ second series. Burrow made it 14-0 on the Tigers’ next possession, scoring from 1 yard out by keeping the ball around left end on a read option.

Kicker Cole Tracy extended the lead to 17-0 on the next series with a 50-yard field goal, his second field goal of at least 50 yards in two games.

LSU outgained Southeastern 257-37 in the first half. The Lions had one chance to score in the first half when linebacker Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund slammed into Burrow and forced what initially was ruled a fumble inside the LSU 30. But the turnover was overruled by the replay official, who said Burrow’s arm was moving forward.

—Field Level Media