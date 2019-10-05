Burrow tosses five TDs as No. 5 LSU pounds Utah State

EditorsNote: Adds location in lede

Oct 5, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Utah State Aggies fans celebrate after an interception against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes as No. 5 LSU completed its non-conference schedule with a 42-6 victory against visiting Utah State on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La.

Burrow increased his season passing touchdown total to 22 as he completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards with one interception.

Justin Jefferson caught nine of those tosses for 155 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 5-0.

The victory was the final tune-up for LSU, 1-0 in the SEC, before heading into the heart of the conference schedule. The Tigers host No. 10 Florida next week and two of their next three games after that are against No. 7 Auburn and No. 1 Alabama.

The LSU defense, which had allowed 38 points in two of its previous victories, limited the Aggies (3-2) to 159 yards and had three interceptions against Jordan Love. Love was 15 of 30 for 130 yards.

Burrow and Jefferson teamed on third-quarter touchdown passes of 4 and 39 yards as the Tigers extended a 21-6 halftime lead to 35-6 after three quarters. Burrow threw an 8-yard touchdown to Thaddeus Moss in the fourth quarter before giving way to Myles Brennan.

LSU finished with 601 yards in its most balanced game of the season, finishing with 353 passing yards and 248 rushing yards.

On the first possession of the game, Burrow completed a 75-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Dillon.

On the Tigers’ next possession, Cameron Haney intercepted Burrow and returned the ball to the LSU 7.

The Aggies, who finished with 19 rushing yards, went backward and settled for a 30-yard field goal by Dominik Eberle, who added a 47-yarder to cut the Tigers lead to 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Burrow sneaked 1 yard for a touchdown early in the second quarter and he concluded a 99-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase that increased the lead to 21-6 at halftime.

—Field Level Media