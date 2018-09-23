Gallaspy, Finley lead Wolfpack past Herd

Reggie Gallaspy II scored two touchdowns and North Carolina State made a key defensive play on the way to defeating Marshall 37-20 on Saturday night at Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley was 23-for-40 for 377 yards passing and one touchdown.

Gallaspy, a senior running back, handed the bulk of NC State’s work on the ground, rolling up 81 yards on 22 carries and a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.

NC State will take a 3-0 record into its Atlantic Coast Conference opener next week at home against Virginia.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter so the score was identical to the final in last year’s meeting.

Gallaspy scored on a touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter for a 10-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, an Isaiah Green pass play to Marcel Williams covering 82 yards put the Thundering Herd on the board.

Chris Dunn kicked three first-half field goals as the Wolfpack built a 23-7 edge.

Marshall (2-1) scored 10 points in a nine-second span of the third quarter to trim the deficit to 23-17.

After Justin Rohrwasser’s 32-yard field goal, NC State’s C.J. Riley fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Artis Johnson returned it 22 yards for a Marshall touchdown.

NC State responded less than two minutes later when Finley found Emeka Emezie for a 30-yard touchdown play.

After another Rohrwasser field goal, the Thundering Herd got the ball back. But NC State safety Jarius Morehead returned a Green interception 57 yards for a touchdown with 28 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Dunn’s 30-yard field goal opened the scoring for NC State. He also was good from 32 and 26 yards.

It was a different breakdown for the Wolfpack than in last year’s home victory when it rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat Marshall.

Both teams were idle last week when games were called off because of the expected impact from Hurricane Florence.

—Field Level Media