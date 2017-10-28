Funk propels Maryland past Indiana

Maryland overcame a two-touchdown deficit to secure a wild 42-39 win over Big Ten Conference foe Indiana on Saturday at College Park, Md.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and helped keep alive the Terrapins’ bowl hopes.

Running back Jake Funk ran for two short second-half scores. He scored from 1 yard out on the first play of the fourth quarter to put the Terrapins (4-4, 2-3) ahead 35-33 and added another 1-yard dive with 10:14 remaining.

Indiana freshman Peyton Ramsey completed 31 of 44 passes for 279 yards before he was knocked out of the game. He was sacked five times by the beleaguered Maryland defense, last in the Big Ten in scoring and passing defense.

The Hoosiers (3-5, 0-5) dropped their third straight conference game and remained winless in the Big Ten.

Indiana senior quarterback Richard Lagow came off the bench to lead a 74-yard touchdown drive, hitting Simmie Cobbs for a 5-yard score with 8:09 remaining to make it 42-39. Chandler Burkett blocked the point after attempt, one of several big special teams plays for the Terrapins.

Maryland also blocked a punt for a score and saw freshman Javon Leake return a kickoff 72 yards to set up another score.

Lagow, who was 12 of 21 for 131 yards and two scores, had one more chance in the final two minutes, after Wade Lee’s 51-yard punt was downed at 1-yard line. Lagow’s fourth-down pass to Luke Timian came up short of a first down as Maryland safety Darnell Savage, who blocked the punt for the score and intercepted a pass, made the final key stop.

Maryland took a 28-23 lead to the locker room after a topsy-turvy first half. The Hoosiers had jumped to an early 14-0 lead on two Ramsey touchdown passes, and led 23-14 with 3:59 left in the half when Timian caught a 23-yard score from Ramsey.

The Terrapins came right back, with two big penalties helping before Max Bortenschlager hit Taivon Jacobs for a 12-yard score. The Terps got the ball back with 1:32 left, and Bortenschlager found D.J. Moore for a 2-yard score at 37 seconds to give Maryland its first lead.