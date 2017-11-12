EditorsNote: Resending per client’s request

Michigan thwarts Maryland after big second quarter

Michigan got three touchdowns in a four-minute span in the second quarter to hand Maryland a 35-10 defeat Saturday at Maryland Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Brandon Peters was a modest 9-of-18 passing for 145 yards, but had two touchdowns in his second start for the Wolverines (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten). Michigan won its third straight Big Ten game.

Chris Evans scored from 1 yard out with 12:21 to play in the second quarter, and when Michigan got the ball back on a failed fake punt, Peters found Zach Gentry for a 33-yard score a minute later.

The Wolverines blocked a punt on the next Maryland possession. A two-play, 19-yard drive culminated in Peters hitting Sean McKeon for a 3-yard touchdown and a 28-0 lead 8:21 before the half.

Maryland (4-6, 2-5) was starting its fourth different quarterback this season, transfer Ryan Brand, a former walk-on. He got the start after Max Bortenschlager was knocked out of the loss at Rutgers last week.

The Terrapins, who fell for the second straight weekend and for the fifth time in the last six games, had previously lost quarterbacks Tyrrell Pigrome and Kasim Hill to injuries in the first three weeks.

Brand was 16 of 35 for 136 yards, two interceptions and a 10-yard, fourth quarter touchdown pass to Taivon Jacobs.

One bright spot for the Terrapins was junior running back Ty Johnson, who rushed twice for 67 yards, becoming just the 13th Maryland rusher over 2,000 yards. He has 2,024 career yards.

Michigan moves on to meet undefeated Wisconsin next week, trying to stay in the hunt for the Big Ten Conference East Division crown. Maryland travels to Michigan State needing to win to keep alive its postseason bowl hopes.