FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thorson, Jackson lift Northwestern over Maryland
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 14, 2017 / 11:47 PM / 6 days ago

Thorson, Jackson lift Northwestern over Maryland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Thorson, Jackson lift Northwestern over Maryland

Quarterback Clayton Thorson threw for 293 yards and Justin Jackson rushed for 171 as Northwestern beat Maryland 37-21 in a Big Ten game Saturday in College Park, Md., in the first meeting between the programs.

Thorson was 27 of 49 with two interceptions and a touchdown, as the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) overcame a 14-10 second-quarter deficit, scored 17 unanswered points and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Maryland (3-3, 1-2), despite a career day from wide receiver D.J. Moore, fell for the second straight week. Moore had career-highs of 12 catches, 210 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Charlie Kuhbander booted three field goals for the Wildcats, the last from 32 yards with 13:02 to play to make it 30-21, after the Terrapins had pulled close on Max Bortenschlager’s 20 yard touchdown pass to Taivon Jacobs.

The Wildcats scored two touchdowns in the final 4:33 of the second quarter to take a 24-14 lead to halftime. Thorson completed a 13-play, 75-yard drive with an 18-yard scramble for a score to make it 17-14, and when Northwestern got the ball back with 2:45 left, he guided a 61-yard march, hitting Flynn Nagel with a 14-yard scoring pass with just 24 seconds left before intermission.

The Wildcats actually scored the last four times they had the ball in the first half, including Jackson’s 5-yard scoring run at 9:35 of the second quarter to put them up 10-7. Jackson had 28 rushing attempts and a big chunk of Northwestern’s 531 total yards.

Maryland scored first when Bortenschlager hit Moore for a 12-yard touchdown at 8:46 of the first period. That combination hooked up again at 8:14 of the second quarter, with Moore taking a bubble screen for a 52-yard touchdown for a 14-10 Maryland lead before Northwestern took control.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.