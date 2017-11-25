McSorley leads No. 10 Penn State to rout of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Trace McSorley accounted for three touchdowns as 10th-ranked Penn State pounded Maryland 66-3 on Saturday.

McSorley completed 22-of-33 passes for 237 yards and also added a rushing touchdown for Penn State, which visited Maryland for the first time in 25 years. He also had seven rushes for 36 yards before taking a seat in the third quarter with the game in hand.

Tommy Stevens opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run on Penn State’s first drive, capping a 91-yard march. McSorley added a 5-yard scoring run later in the first quarter, and then hit tight end Mike Gesicki twice for scores, as the Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2) roared to a 31-0 halftime lead.

The series between the two programs went on hiatus after the 1993 season following Penn State’s last visit to Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium (then known as Byrd Stadium). Following Penn State’s 70-7, the rivalry didn’t resume until 2014, when Maryland joined the Big Ten and won 20-19 in Happy Valley.

Penn State has now won the last three meetings and leads the all-time series 38-2-1. The Nittany Lions, who finish the regular season with three consecutive wins, now await the bowl selection process.

Maryland (4-8, 2-7) finished the year with four consecutive losses and defeats in seven of the final eight contests.

Coach DJ Durkin’s Terrapins lost their starting quarterback in the season-opening upset at Texas, and then lost back-up Kasim Hill two weeks later.

Sophomore Max Bortenschlager completed a career-high 20 passes in 36 attempts for 185 yards.

The Nittany Lions tacked on two quick scores in the third quarter, both one-yard runs by Saquon Barkley. Barkley finished with 16 carries for 77 yards and the two touchdowns, part of Penn State’s 534 yards of total offense. Stevens, who replaced McSorley at quarterback, led all rushers with 12 carries for 113 yards and three scores.

NOTES: Penn State QB Trace McSorley has at least one touchdown pass in 27 consecutive games, and became just the second Big Ten quarterback with more than 25 touchdown passes and 10 touchdown runs in a single season, joining Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett (2014). McSorley now has 27 TD passes and 11 scoring runs ... Maryland WR D.J. Moore became the school’s all-time single-season receiving leader when he passed Geroy Simon’s 1994 school mark of 77 receptions in the first half. Moore finished with eight catches for 100 yards, and had 80 for 1,033 on the season, becoming just the third Terrapin pass-catcher over 1,000 yards in a single season. The others are Marcus Padgett (1992) and Torrey Smith (2010). ... The margin of defeat matched the largest for the Terrapins in the modern era or since an 80-0 setback to Washington College in 1927.