Williams tosses Miami-record six TDs to rout Louisville

Redshirt freshman Jarren Williams set a school record with six touchdown passes as the host Miami Hurricanes defeated the Louisville Cardinals 52-27 on Saturday afternoon.

Nov 9, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A general view of Hard Rock Stadium before the Louisville Cardinals play against the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Miami (6-4, 4-3 ACC), which scored three touchdowns on its first nine offensive plays, became bowl eligible by winning its third straight game.

Williams, who had lost his starting job after a three-interception first quarter against Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, has played a large role in all three wins in this streak.

Against Louisville, he completed 15 of 22 passes for 253 yards. He threw two TD passes each to Mike Harley and Dee Wiggins and one each to Will Mallory and DeeJay Dallas.

Williams broke the TD record shared by several Miami quarterbacks, including Ken Dorsey, Steve Walsh and Bernie Kosar.

Louisville (5-4, 3-3) was led by quarterback Micale Cunningham, who threw two TD passes and ran for a score.

On Miami’s six full possessions in the first half, the Hurricanes scored five touchdowns and punted once, building a 35-14 lead. Williams passed for 179 yards and four TD passes in that first half.

Miami’s barrage started with its first possession, a seven-play, 92-yard march that ended with a 5-yard TD run by Dallas, who ran over a defender near the goal line.

Louisville tied the score on Cunningham’s 80-yard TD pass to Tutu Atwell, a Miami native who used his exceptional speed to score after running a short crossing pattern.

But Miami scored on one-play “drives” the next two times it got the ball — a 67-yard pass to Wiggins over the top of Louisville’s defense and a 14-yard screen to Dallas. On the play to Wiggins, Williams got the ball off just before absorbing a big hit. Dallas scored after a 38-yard punt return by K.J. Osborn.

Louisville closed its deficit to 21-14 on Cunningham’s 6-yard TD pass to Ean Pfeifer.

But Miami closed out the first half with two Williams TD passes — 10 yards to Wiggins and 17 to Mallory.

The teams traded touchdowns early in the third quarter, including a 1-yard run by Cunningham to cut Louisville’s deficit to 42-21.

Then, after a rare stop on Miami, Louisville’s momentum was stopped when Atwell fumbled a punt, and it was recovered by Miami walk-on and fan favorite Jimmy Murphy.

Williams followed with another TD pass — 28 yards to Harley — and Miami cruised from there.

