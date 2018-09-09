No. 22 Miami routs Savannah State

With its defense controlling the game, Miami took the opportunity to audition its freshman backup quarterbacks, and they responded by accounting for five touchdowns by themselves in a 77-0 victory over Savannah State on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry passed for three touchdowns in relieving senior starter Malik Rosier in the second quarter, and redshirt Cade Weldon ran for one for the No. 22 Hurricanes (1-1).

True freshman quarterback Jarren Williams finished the game and scored from a yard out in his collegiate debut.

Rosier passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another in building a 21-0 lead before turning the game over to the youngsters.

Freshman running back Lorenzo Lingard joined the party with two touchdowns, the last on a 64-yard run. Freshman tight end Brevin Jordan had two touchdowns among his seven catches.

The Tigers from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (0-2) managed only 78 yards in total offense as Miami came up with four turnovers and blocked two kicks, one a punt for a touchdown.

Safety Jaquan Johnson preserved Miami’s first shutout since a 45-0 blanking of Bethune-Cookman in the 2015 opener by blocking a field goal attempt in the third quarter.

The Tigers were forced to go for the field goal when they gained only two yards in three plays after taking over at Miami’s 21-yard line following linebacker Desmond Young’s interception.

Miami didn’t get its offense in gear until its third possession as running back Trevor Homer fumbled on its first series and the Hurricanes went three-and-out on their second.

But the Hurricanes put together scoring drives of 31, 59, 71, and 20 yards the next four times they had the ball while their defense kept the Tigers in check. Miami led 28-0 at the halftime intermission and 49-0 at the end of three quarters.

The Tigers went three-out on six of their first seven series with their only first down of that stretch coming via a penalty. They finished the game with only five first downs.