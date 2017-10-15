No. 11 Miami escape Georgia Tech on late FG

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Darrell Langham may have come into the season as an afterthought in Miami’s wide receiving corps, but all of a sudden he has become the savior for the Hurricanes’ Atlantic Coast Conference title hopes.

For a second consecutive week, the little-used junior -- he had no career catches until making three in this season’s opener against Bethune-Cookman -- came up with a game- and possibly season-saving play Saturday.

His crucial 28-yard, fourth-down reception in the final minute put the Hurricanes in position for Michael Badgley’s decisive 24-yard field goal with four seconds left and No. 11 Miami escaped with a 25-24 victory.

A week earlier in Tallahassee, Langham’s only reception of the game, a 23-yard catch for a touchdown with six seconds remaining, gave the Hurricanes (5-0, 3-0 ACC) their 24-20 victory over Florida State.

“Just another day in paradise,” Miami coach Mark Richt said. “That’s how we roll, I guess.”

After Langham’s big catch -- his fifth reception of the game -- put Miami at Tech’s 15-yard line with 33 seconds remaining, Trevor Homer ran to the 3 and then Malik Rosier took an intentional 4-yard loss to move the ball to the middle of the field to set up Badgley’s field goal, his fourth of the game.

“We’re having fun right now,” Langham said.

Miami’s miracle finish sent Georgia Tech (3-2, 2-1 ACC) back home to Atlanta to mull a stunning defeat. Georgia Tech had Miami backed up at its own 8-yard line holding a 24-22 lead with 2:30 left and looked in good position for the win.

“One play away,” Tech coach Paul Johnson said. “If the guy doesn’t catch a batted ball, we win.”

Rosier, who finished the game completing 23 of 37 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown, hit on seven consecutive passes after a first-down incompletion to move the Hurricanes down to Tech’s 28-yard line.

A penalty for an illegal block moved the Hurricanes back to second-and-11 at the 44. After an incompletion and Homer’s 1-yard gain, Rosier went downfield to Langham.

Tech cornerback Lamont Simmons tipped the ball off his wrist before it landed in Langham’s hands as he tumbled to the ground.

“I tried to play my best through his hands, but the receiver had great concentration and off the tip he caught the pass,” Simmons said. “It was a great catch.”

Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman called it “amazing.”

“I mean, it was amazing,” Quarterman said. “Like, my jaw dropped. Helmets were rolling everywhere. The crowd went -- it was just amazing. It was crazy.”

Langham’s play overshadowed a terrific effort by Homer, who was making his starting debut in place of injured Mark Walton. The sophomore rushed for 170 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown on a 27-yard run and another on a 17-yard reception.

“I had 100 percent confidence in my team,” Homer said.

Tech’s running game produced another big effort, though the 226 yards was the Jackets’ second-lowest output of the season. Taquon Marshall threw for another 55 yards and had a touchdown on a short toss to running back J.J. Green.

In addition to the field goal, the Yellow Jackets gave up late in the game, they also allowed a touchdown with just 12 seconds left in the first half to see an eight-point lead cut to 14-13 at the break.

Georgia Tech scored at the outset of the second half when Simmons returned Miami’s onside kickoff attempt 42 yards for a touchdown and was up 24-13 with less the six minutes left in the third quarter on Brenton King’s 31-yard field goal.

“We had our opportunities,” Marshall said. “We just didn’t take advantage of them.”

NOTES: RB J.J. Green’s two touchdowns were the second rushing and second receiving in his Georgia Tech career. ... Miami QB Malik Rosier’s 70-yard completion to WR Jeff Thomas in the third quarter was the longest completion in the junior’s career. ... In addition to RB Mark Walton (out for the season after having ankle surgery), Miami was without four other starters because of injuries. RG Navaughn Donaldson (lower extremity), DB Dee Delaney (lower extremity) and S Sheldrick Redwine (upper extremity) were declared out before the game and WR Ahmmon Richards (hamstring) was listed as questionable and did not play. The Jackets lost B-Back KirVonte Bronston to a injury after he had just seven carries for 40 yards. ... The win was the 15th for Miami coach Mark Richt over Georgia Tech in 17 meetings. He was 13-2 against Georgia Tech in his 15 seasons at Georgia.