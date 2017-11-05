No. 10 Miami tops No. 13 Virginia Tech to stay unbeaten

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Junior quarterback Malik Rosier had the first multi-interception game of his collegiate career but also passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another as No. 10 Miami remained unbeaten and took a big step toward its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship game appearance with a 28-10 victory over No. 13 Virginia Tech Saturday night.

Rosier threw three interceptions but the Hurricanes defense allowed the visiting Hokies only seven points off the miscues. He passed for a season-low 193 yards but rushed for 84, scoring on a 13-yard run that put the Hurricanes (8-0, 6-0 ACC) up by 18 points over the Hokies (7-2, 3-2 ACC) less than a minute into the fourth quarter.

The win assured Miami of at least a share of its first ACC Coastal Division championship and moved the Hurricanes to within one more league win for its first appearance in the ACC title game. Virginia stayed mathematically alive for the Coastal berth with a win over Georgia Tech earlier in the day.

The Hurricanes and Cavaliers meet on Miami’s home field on Nov. 18.

Tech quarterback Josh Jackson passed for 197 yards and rushed for a touchdown, but had two interceptions, one leading to a Miami touchdown, and also lost a fumble.

After a 0-0 first quarter, Miami scored first on Rosier’s 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Braxton Berrios. It came with 9:41 left in the first half and capped a 13-play, 87-yard drive that featured two pass-interference penalties against Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander and running back Travis Homer’s 20-yard reception to Tech’s 27-yard line.

After holding the Hokies to a three-and out, the Hurricanes scored again just 2 1/2 minutes later when Homer burst up the middle on a 64-yard touchdown run.

Tech finally got on the scoreboard when senior Joey Slye matched his career long with a 50-yard field goal just 2:01 before the halftime break, but lost the chance to add more points when wide receiver Sean Savoy fumbled at Miami’s 12-yard line. Miami defensive tackle RJ McIntosh returned his recovery 35 yards to his 49 with just 12 seconds remaining in the half.

NOTES: The last time Miami (No. 10 in CFP rankings) and Virginia Tech (13) met as Top 15 teams was in 2009 when the No. 11 Hokies beat the 9th-ranked Hurricanes 31-7. ... Tech LT Yosuah Nijman did not start because of a leg injury, ending a streak of 22 consecutive starts for the junior. ... QB Malik Rosier recorded the first reception of his career in the Miami’s opening series, hauling in a 17-yard pass from wide receiver Braxton Berrios. ... Miami TE Christopher Herndon’s 18-yard reception early in the second quarter gave him 349 receiving yards for the season, bettering the school single-season record of 334 for tight ends he set last year.