Gators chomp Wolverines in 41-15 Peach Bowl win

Quarterback Feleipe Franks passed for a touchdown and ran for another as No. 10 Florida pulled away to a 41-15 Peach Bowl victory over No. 7 Michigan in Atlanta on Saturday.

Franks passed for 173 yards and rushed for 74 more, while Lamical Perine contributed a rushing and receiving touchdown. Jordan Scarlett also had a rushing touchdown.

The Gators (10-3) defeated the Wolverines (10-3) for the first time in five meetings, including three previous bowl games. Florida has won seven of its past nine bowl games.

Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson passed for 206 yards and a score but was also picked off twice.

Florida took a 20-10 lead in the third quarter when Franks connected with Perine on a 5-yard score. Kadarius Toney’s 30-yard, fourth-down run on a jet sweep highlighted the drive.

Scarlett’s 1-yard scoring run later in the quarter made it 27-10. Scarlett had a 30-yard rush earlier in the drive.

Jake Moody’s 26-yard field goal cut Florida’s lead to 14 with 12:16 left. Perine answered with a 53-yard scoring run. Michigan scored a safety on a blocked punt for its final points of the game.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson added a 30-yard interception return for Florida’s final touchdown.

Franks rushed for 70 yards in the first half as the Gators led 13-10 at the break.

Florida drove 71 yards on 10 plays during the first quarter but had to settle for an Evan McPherson 21-yard field goal.

Michigan responded with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with Patterson’s 9-yard scoring pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. That score was set up by Patterson’s 41-yard completion to Nico Collins.

The Gators advanced 66 yards on their next possession but once again came away with three points on McPherson’s 26-yard field goal.

The Wolverines’ J’Marick Woods blocked a Tommy Townsend punt, setting up Moody’s 48-yard field goal for a 10-6 lead.

Franks used his feet to put Florida on top for good. He ran for 30 and 15 yards before scoring on a 20-yard scamper up the middle with 2:41 left in the half.

—Field Level Media