Freshman kicker (6 FGs) kicks Michigan past Indiana

Freshman Jake Moody made six field goals in his debut as the team’s placekicker, Karan Higdon rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, and No. 4 Michigan grinded out a 31-20 home victory over Indiana on Saturday.

Moody replaced struggling Quinn Nordin and connected on all of his attempts, though none were longer than 33 yards.

Shea Patterson completed 16 of 28 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown with an interception for the Wolverines (10-1 overall, 8-0 Big Ten). Michigan will play at rival Ohio State for the East Division championship next Saturday. The Buckeyes survived Maryland in overtime earlier in the day.

Michigan did suffer a blow when running back Berkley Edwards was carted off the field in the fourth quarter after taking a hit on a kickoff.

Peyton Ramsey completed 16 of 35 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Hoosiers (5-6, 2-6). Stevie Scott rushed for 139 yards on 30 carries with a score.

Higdon scored on a 2-yard plunge with 9:44 left in the third as Michigan gained a 22-17 lead. Moody kicked his fourth field goal of the game, this one from 33 yards out, later in the quarter for an eight-point advantage.

Moody’s 23-yard field goal with 9:55 left made it 28-17. He drilled a 29-yarder with 2:37 remaining to answer a Logan Justus field goal and cap the scoring.

The Hoosiers led 17-15 at halftime.

Michigan scored on its opening possession on Moody’s 32-yard field goal. Indiana took the lead later in the quarter on Scott’s 13-yard run.

Moody nailed a 30-yarder during the first minute of the second quarter to reduce the Hoosiers’ lead to 7-6. He then split the uprights on a 31-yard try to cap Michigan’s next possession, putting the Wolverines back in front 9-7.

Indiana briefly regained the lead on Justus’ 41-yard field goal. Michigan answered on Patterson’s 41-yard scoring pass to tight end Nick Eubanks, though Patterson threw an incompletion on the two-point try.

Ramsey’s 41-yard pass to Nick Westbrook set up his 7-yard touchdown toss to Ty Fryfogle with 1:33 left in the half.

