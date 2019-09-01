Patterson, No. 7 Michigan roll past Middle Tennessee

No. 7 Michigan’s new-look offense didn’t waste time showcasing its talents during the season opener against Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson went 17-of-29 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to a 40-21 win over the Blue Raiders at Ann Arbor, Mich.

It was the first game for the Wolverines under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who promised a more up-tempo attack after being hired over the offseason.

Michigan collected 453 yards of total offense and outrushed Middle Tennessee, 233-67.

After Middle Tennessee took a 7-0 lead on a 18-yard touchdown run by quarterback Asher O’Hara with 12:52 left in the first quarter, the Wolverines scored 24 unanswered points.

Patterson hit wideout Tarik Black for a 36-yard touchdown pass with 21 seconds left in the first to give Michigan a 10-7 lead, then threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to wideout Nico Collins with 12:54 remaining in the second quarter to make it 17-7 Michigan.

The lead grew to 24-7 on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Patterson to tight end Sean McKeon with 7:08 left in the second quarter.

Middle Tennessee cut its deficit to 24-14 with 2:12 left in the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown pass from O’Hara to Jarrin Pierce, but Michigan went ahead 27-14 at halftime on a 27-yard field goal by Jake Moody.

The Wolverines then broke the game open with two touchdowns in the second half, the first being a 6-yard scoring run by backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey with 53 seconds left in the third quarter that put Michigan ahead, 33-14.

Michigan then took a 40-14 lead with 6:37 remaining on a 1-yard touchdown run by Ben VanSumeren.

Middle Tennessee scored a late touchdown with 1:06 left on a 59-yard pass from O’Hara to wideout Jimmy Marshall.

Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet ran for 90 yards on eight carries for Michigan.

O’Hara went 22-of-32 passing for 217 yards for Middle Tennessee.

—Field Level Media